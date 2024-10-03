^

Nation

Honey Lacuna wishes 'brother' Isko Moreno 'good luck' as she files her COC

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 3:17pm
Honey Lacuna wishes 'brother' Isko Moreno 'good luck' as she files her COC
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna gestures as she formally files her certificate of candidacy for their reelection bid on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna filed her certificate of candidacy on Thursday, October 3, seeking a second term as mayor. 

Manila City Vice Mayor John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto also submitted his papers before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) alongside Lacuna for reelection. 

Despite feeling “betrayed” by her former running mate Isko Moreno, who was Manila City’s mayor from 2019 to 2022, Lacuna said that she will always think of Moreno as her “little brother.”  

She shared with reporters that the betrayal she feels is a sentiment shared by Manila City residents. 

This was evident, she said, during the support rally for Lacuna’s party-list, Asenso Manileño, before Lacuna and her slate filed their candidacy at Manila Hotel. 

People were heard shouting “Walang magbabalik! (No one will return!),” alluding to Moreno’s potential comeback. 

Previous 'promises'

Lacuna remembers Moreno promising her that he would retire from politics should he lose in the 2022 presidential elections, which he did. 

She also told reporters that her last conversation with the former mayor was in August when he informed her of his decision to run for mayor. 

“We’ve talked once, but we never talked again... That was August. He just informed us that he is planning to run,” Lacuna said.

Moreno publicly announced on Tuesday, October 1, his intention to return as Manila City’s mayor, contesting Lacuna, his former running mate and vice mayor.  

RELATED: 'I feel betrayed': Honey Lacuna says on possible rivalry with Isko Moreno

Asked for Lacuna’s reaction, she said in mixed English and Filipino, “I wish him well. Good luck to him if he continues his run for mayor.”

When she and her running mates under Asenso Manileño found out about Moreno’s plans, Lacuna said they wondered what his reasons were after being told “multiple times” that he was going to retire.  

“Of course, I first considered the reasons why he would return, because before he left Manila, it was very clear to me [and] Vice Mayor Yul, and the entire Asenso Manileño party, as well as to our constituents in Manila, that he would not run again,” Lacuna said in Filipino.

“That was very clear to us, and he always mentioned it,” she added.  

Isko's pending COC. Moreno has not yet filed his candidacy with the Comelec as of October 3. He was only seen accompanying Rep. Ernix Dionisio (Manila, 1st District) who is seeking another term in Congress.

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

HONEY LACUNA

ISKO MORENO

MANILA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has announced the top 25 passers in the 2024 UP College Admissions Test, entitling them...
Nation
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final: Embo residents can vote for congressman

It’s final: Embo residents can vote for congressman

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has finally allowed the estimated 300,000 registered voters in 10 enlisted men’s...
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds couple&rsquo;s conviction for rape of daughter, 14

SC upholds couple’s conviction for rape of daughter, 14

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a couple over the incestuous rape of their 14-year-old daughter, with the...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Espinosa was accompanied by other aspirants running under his slate called “Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban.”
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
With candidates filing their certificates of candidacy, the National Capital Region Police Office on Tuesday assured the public...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO &lsquo;Creative City of Film&rsquo;

Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO ‘Creative City of Film’

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday announced its bid to be a Creative City of Film of the United Nations Educational, Scientific...
Nation
fbtw
Batanes, Ilocos Norte under state of calamity

Batanes, Ilocos Norte under state of calamity

By Jun Elias | 16 hours ago
The provincial governments of Batanes and Ilocos Norte yesterday declared a state of calamity due to damage caused by Typhoon...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-cop&rsquo;s slay suspect wounded in &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

Ex-cop’s slay suspect wounded in ‘shootout’

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
A suspect in the murder of a retired policeman was wounded in an alleged shootout in Calamba, Laguna at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Quake shakes Catanduanes

Quake shakes Catanduanes

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Catanduanes yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato City residents surrender 23 firearms to Marines

Cotabato City residents surrender 23 firearms to Marines

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
The 5th Marine Battalion securing all of Cotabato City’s 37 barangays collected in the past three weeks 23 assault...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with