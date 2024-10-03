Honey Lacuna wishes 'brother' Isko Moreno 'good luck' as she files her COC

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna gestures as she formally files her certificate of candidacy for their reelection bid on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna filed her certificate of candidacy on Thursday, October 3, seeking a second term as mayor.

Manila City Vice Mayor John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto also submitted his papers before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) alongside Lacuna for reelection.

Despite feeling “betrayed” by her former running mate Isko Moreno, who was Manila City’s mayor from 2019 to 2022, Lacuna said that she will always think of Moreno as her “little brother.”

She shared with reporters that the betrayal she feels is a sentiment shared by Manila City residents.

This was evident, she said, during the support rally for Lacuna’s party-list, Asenso Manileño, before Lacuna and her slate filed their candidacy at Manila Hotel.

People were heard shouting “Walang magbabalik! (No one will return!),” alluding to Moreno’s potential comeback.

Previous 'promises'

Lacuna remembers Moreno promising her that he would retire from politics should he lose in the 2022 presidential elections, which he did.

She also told reporters that her last conversation with the former mayor was in August when he informed her of his decision to run for mayor.

“We’ve talked once, but we never talked again... That was August. He just informed us that he is planning to run,” Lacuna said.

Moreno publicly announced on Tuesday, October 1, his intention to return as Manila City’s mayor, contesting Lacuna, his former running mate and vice mayor.

Asked for Lacuna’s reaction, she said in mixed English and Filipino, “I wish him well. Good luck to him if he continues his run for mayor.”

When she and her running mates under Asenso Manileño found out about Moreno’s plans, Lacuna said they wondered what his reasons were after being told “multiple times” that he was going to retire.

“Of course, I first considered the reasons why he would return, because before he left Manila, it was very clear to me [and] Vice Mayor Yul, and the entire Asenso Manileño party, as well as to our constituents in Manila, that he would not run again,” Lacuna said in Filipino.

“That was very clear to us, and he always mentioned it,” she added.

Isko's pending COC. Moreno has not yet filed his candidacy with the Comelec as of October 3. He was only seen accompanying Rep. Ernix Dionisio (Manila, 1st District) who is seeking another term in Congress.