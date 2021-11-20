
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
                        

                           
Yassine Khiri - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 11:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
A statue of character Monkey D. Luffy, also known as Straw Hat, is displayed at the "One Piece" anime souvenir shop in Tokyo on Nov. 19, 2021.
AFP / Philip Fong
                        

                        
PARIS, France — Two decades after "One Piece" introduced the world to a swashbuckling pirate in a straw hat, fans of the Japanese cartoon series are giddily awaiting this weekend's release of the 1,000th episode.



"One Piece" first appeared in manga (comic book) form in Japan in 1997, with an anime (animated TV series) version following two years later. 



Since then the franchise has become a global cultural phenomenon, smashing records and winning fans around the globe. 



Nonetheless, it wasn't an immediate hit.  



"It's a miracle," Ryuji Kochi of Toei Animation, the Japanese company behind the anime series, said of the 1,000-episode landmark.  



"From the beginning, it was a tough title. It was not easy to place on the TV," he told AFP, adding that growing a fanbase for the show was not easy either.



Kochi said it had taken 13 long years for the anime, following the adventures of hat-wearing hero Monkey D. Luffy, to reach cult status. 



Today, however, hundreds of millions of fans are gripped by every twist in the hunt for the eponymous One Piece, the treasure coveted by all pirates.



The popularity of the manga version has also endured as the TV show has taken off. 



Its creator Eiichiro Oda holds the Guinness World Record for "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author" -- 490 million, to be precise. 



Netflix beckons



The 1,000th episode of the anime series will be released in 80 countries over the weekend.  



In Tokyo, a giant banner of the main characters has been erected at Shibuya station, one of the Japanese capital's main transport hubs.



Special screenings are planned across the US, while in France -- the world's biggest manga and anime market after Japan -- more than 100 cinemas are planning a marathon watching binge. 



Fans from Africa to Europe to the Middle East have posted some 20,000 selfies to a fan site in honour of the milestone.



"I've been a One Piece fan for 20 years!" tweeted one Japanese enthusiast impatient to watch the landmark episode. 



"I've been watching it since junior high, and I'm still enjoying it even after growing up."



French fan Alexis Poriel, who runs a manga fan group on online platform Discord, said the broad scope of "One Piece" was a key reason for its popularity.  



"It talks about social issues, there's action, there's humour," the 26-year-old said.



"'One Piece' manages to really make a link with societal questions," he added, from racism to geopolitical intrigues. 



The series also spans geographical and cultural references, from ancient Egypt to medieval Japan, that help to make it feel universal.



As for what's next -- a live-action adaptation by Netflix is in the works, with fans speculating that it could catapult the franchise to global household name status similar to "Star Wars" or "Harry Potter".



Netflix's announcement of the cast set social media alight earlier this month, with 18-year-old Mexican actor Inaki Godoy preparing to take on the role of Luffy.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ONE PIECE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The South African government said last Sunday it was dissociating itself from a decision by the reigning Miss South Africa to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Recent photos of actor Edu Manzano and actress Cherry Pie Picache sparked rumors that the celebrities are playing sweet music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
 A friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial for her alleged involvement on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Bea Gomez showcases catwalk power as Miss Universe 2021 nears finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Bea Gomez showcases catwalk power as Miss Universe 2021 nears finals


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Albeit needing a few minor tweaks here and there, Bea's runway skills are near perfect. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval breaks down at press con for being allegedly misjudged by public
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval breaks down at press con for being allegedly misjudged by public


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval broke down to tears as she opened up about being allegedly wrongly judged by the public. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella Salvador is Darna's Valentina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella Salvador is Darna's Valentina


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN announced that Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador will play Valentina, Darna’s ultimate villain in the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tom Holland wants relationship with Zendaya kept private
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tom Holland wants relationship with Zendaya kept private


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland doesn’t want to talk about his rumored relationship with co-star...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disney releases 2nd Filipino-inspired advert 'Stepdad'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Disney releases 2nd Filipino-inspired advert 'Stepdad'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Disney released its second Filipino-inspired Christmas advert "The Stepdad." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with