'We did it!': Emmanuelle Vera wins as Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up

Philippines' Emmanuelle Vera (second from left) and the rest of Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera joins the Reina Hispanoamericana court with a 3rd runner-up finish at the close of the the 30th edition of the annual pageant in Santa Cruz de las Sierra in Bolivia.

Andrea Bazarte of Mexico was the eventual winner, and was crowned by outgoing queen and compatriot Regina Peredo - making it a back-to-back victory for the Central American nation.

"We did it! You strengthened me throughout this journey. It definitely was not easy. It was the hardest thing that I've done in my life. By the loving grace of God and the support of my country, I hope I made you all proud - it was my only goal! So much love and I'll see you soon," posted Emman on her social media account, moments after the crowning moment.

Joining the 2021 court are Maria Alejandra Bengoechea (Colombia, 1st runner-up), Andrea Romero (Venezuela, 2nd runner-up and Miss Photogenic), Emmanuelle, Bruna Sanardo (Brazil, 4th runner-up and recipient of the Goodwill Ambassador award), and Theresa Agonia (Portugal, 5th runner-up). Panama was the only remaining candidate after Mexico was proclaimed.

Emmanuelle was fast-tracked to the Top 12 semifinal round, and the first one to be called out, being the winner of the online poll. The other girls who were part of the semifinal round, apart from the winners, were Puerto Rico, Haiti, Chile, Bolivia, and Dominican Republic, who served as interpreter to Emmanuelle and Miss Portugal in the final Q & A. Muchisimas gracias, Srta. Claribel Perez.

The other candidates who got minor awards were Bolivia (who received a corporate sponsored award) and Ecuador (Best National Costume). Emmanuelle wore Maureen Christa Wroblewitz's fishing industry-inspired ensemble by Louis Pangilinan.

Commemorating its Pearl Anniversary this year, the Reina Hispanoamericana is an annual pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture that started in 1991 as Reina Sudamericana (South American Queen). Up until 2003, only 10 countries in South America competed for the title.

In 2004, the Central American nations of Panama and Costa Rica were invited to participate. And in 2006, the Spanish-speaking countries of Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Spain joined the contest.

In 2007, the North American territories of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and the United States of America were added and the title was subsequently changed to Reina Hispanoamericana.

In 2008, the island states of Curacao and Haiti were added to the list. And, finally, in 2017, the erstwhile Spanish colonies of Canada, Australia, and the Philippines were included in the competition - with Teresita Ssen Marquez as the first Filipina, and first Asian, to wear the coveted crown that year.

Emmanuelle is the country's fourth representative to the competition after Wynwyn Marquez (2017, winner), Almira Muhlach (2018, unplaced), and Katrina Llegado (2019, 5th runner-up).