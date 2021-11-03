
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'We did it!': Emmanuelle Vera wins as Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 12:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'We did it!': Emmanuelle Vera wins as Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up
Philippines' Emmanuelle Vera (second from left) and the rest of Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 winners
Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera joins the Reina Hispanoamericana court with a 3rd runner-up finish at the close of the the 30th edition of the annual pageant in Santa Cruz de las Sierra in Bolivia.



Andrea Bazarte of Mexico was the eventual winner, and was crowned by outgoing queen and compatriot Regina Peredo - making it a back-to-back victory for the Central American nation.



"We did it! You strengthened me throughout this journey. It definitely was not easy. It was the hardest thing that I've done in my life. By the loving grace of God and the support of my country, I hope I made you all proud - it was my only goal! So much love and I'll see you soon," posted Emman on her social media account, moments after the crowning moment.



Joining the 2021 court are Maria Alejandra Bengoechea (Colombia, 1st runner-up), Andrea Romero (Venezuela, 2nd runner-up and Miss Photogenic), Emmanuelle, Bruna Sanardo (Brazil, 4th runner-up and recipient of the Goodwill Ambassador award), and Theresa Agonia (Portugal, 5th runner-up). Panama was the only remaining candidate after Mexico was proclaimed.



Emmanuelle was fast-tracked to the Top 12 semifinal round, and the first one to be called out, being the winner of the online poll. The other girls who were part of the semifinal round, apart from the winners, were Puerto Rico, Haiti, Chile, Bolivia, and Dominican Republic, who served as interpreter to Emmanuelle and Miss Portugal in the final Q & A. Muchisimas gracias, Srta. Claribel Perez.



The other candidates who got minor awards were Bolivia (who received a corporate sponsored award) and Ecuador (Best National Costume). Emmanuelle wore Maureen Christa Wroblewitz's fishing industry-inspired ensemble by Louis Pangilinan.



Commemorating its Pearl Anniversary this year, the Reina Hispanoamericana is an annual pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture that started in 1991 as Reina Sudamericana (South American Queen). Up until 2003, only 10 countries in South America competed for the title.



In 2004, the Central American nations of Panama and Costa Rica were invited to participate. And in 2006, the Spanish-speaking countries of Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Spain joined the contest.



In 2007, the North American territories of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and the United States of America were added and the title was subsequently changed to Reina Hispanoamericana.



In 2008, the island states of Curacao and Haiti were added to the list. And, finally, in 2017, the erstwhile Spanish colonies of Canada, Australia, and the Philippines were included in the competition - with Teresita Ssen Marquez as the first Filipina, and first Asian, to wear the coveted crown that year.



Emmanuelle is the country's fourth representative to the competition after Wynwyn Marquez (2017, winner), Almira Muhlach (2018, unplaced), and Katrina Llegado (2019, 5th runner-up).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALL PINOY PRIDES
                                                      BEAUTY CONTESTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casi&ntilde;o
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You want the truth?': Jaclyn Jose fires back at Albie Casiño


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose fired back at Albie Casiño after the actor said that he’s happy that ex-girlfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Busog lang po ako': Michelle Vito addresses Marites about pregnancy rumors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Busog lang po ako': Michelle Vito addresses Marites about pregnancy rumors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Michelle Vito shut down rumors of her pregnancy with her boyfriend Enzo Pineda. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carla Abellana&rsquo;s mom praises son-in-law Tom Rodriguez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carla Abellana’s mom praises son-in-law Tom Rodriguez


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Rea Reyes, Carla’s mom, on the newlyweds: ‘They are an extremely lovey-dovey couple. Tom is a perfect gentleman,
the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 McCoy de Leon says daughter with Elisse Joson helped them continue relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McCoy de Leon says daughter with Elisse Joson helped them continue relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Days after revealing that they are now have a daughter, Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon penned a letter for his girlfriend Elisse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne won two second top spots in both the Head to Head challenge and swimsuit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will GMA exec&rsquo;s daughter join TV industry?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will GMA exec’s daughter join TV industry?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
GMA Films president and proud mom Annette Gozon-Valdes recently flexed daughter Anja-Teresa Sofia Gozon Abrogar on social...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rising artists share unique musicality in semilucent 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rising artists share unique musicality in semilucent 2


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
PARADISE RISING is at it again in showcasing new voices and their unique musicality. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leo Consul and his inspiring ofw story
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leo Consul and his inspiring ofw story


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Trying one’s luck in a foreign country has never been easy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Movies showing in Philippines when cinemas reopen this November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Movies showing in Philippines when cinemas reopen this November


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Theaters in Metro Manila will reopen on November 10 and Filipinos will be able to catch movies they missed during the pandemic—in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with