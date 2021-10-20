
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'Nagpapasalamat ako anak': AJ Raval's mom supports Aljur Abrenica's revelation
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 3:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Actor Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval's mom Alyssa Alvarez
Alyssa Alvarez via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Alvarez, sexy actress AJ Raval’s mother, supports Aljur Abrenica’s statement on why he and Kylie Padilla broke up. 



In her Facebook page, Alyssa shared Aljur’s viral statement, saying that she knew everything from the start but she kept her mouth shut despite the third party allegations being thrown at her daughter AJ. 



“He told me everything from the start, para makilala ko ang pagkatao n'ya, kung karapat dapat ba syang tanggapin ng pamilya namin. Tao s'yang lumapit sa amin kaya tao din namin s'yang tinaggap,” Alyssa said.  



“I kept my mouth shut. Nu'ng nagka-issue na, mas pinili kong masaktan para sa anak ko, dahil alam ko darating ang araw lalabas ang totoo. Kinain ko lahat ng mga pinagsasabi sa akin na masakit ng mga walang alam sa nangyayari. Para lang 'wag na lumaki pa,” she added.  



 






 



She also thanked her “anak” Aljur for speaking up and for fulfilling his promise to not forsake them. 



“Pero nagpapasalamat ako ‘anak’ kase tinupad mo ang sinabi mong 'di mo kami pababayaan.. alam ko hindi lang ito para sa amin, pati na rin sa mga taong nagmamahal at nasasaktan para sa'yo,” she said. 



Aljur broke his silence on his breakup with Kylie yesterday, claiming that it was the actress who cheated first.



“Breaking silence.. Kylie please tell them the truth. Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self gain,” Aljur said.  



“Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family. The people deserves (sic) to know,” he added



Kylie, meanwhile, posted a cryptic quote on social media hours after Aljur’s revelation. 



"Never underestimate a man's ability to make you feel guilty for his mistake,” Kylie wrote.



