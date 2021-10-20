Kylie Padilla posts cryptic quote after Aljur Abrenica claims she cheated first

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after actor Aljur Abrenica claimed that it was Kylie Padilla who cheated first and allegedly wrecked their family, the Kapuso actress shared a cryptic quote on social media.

In her Instagram account, Kylie posted on her IG story a quote about how a man can make a woman guilty for his mistake.

"Never underestimate a man's ability to make you feel guilty for his mistake,” Kylie wrote.

Before the quote, Kylie also posted songs “Easy On Me” by Adele and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish on her IG story.

"Easy On Me" has lyrics that include "There ain't no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can't deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up..."

Kylie's cryptic October 19 to 20, 2021 post on her Instagram stories

“Happier Than Ever," meanwhile, include lyrics like "When I'm away from you / I'm happier than ever / Wish I could explain it better / I wish it wasn't true..."

The song goes to say, "Don't say it isn't fair / You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable... And I don't talk sh** about you on the internet / Never told anyone anything bad

'Cause that sh**'s embarrassing, you were my everything..."

Aljur broke his silence on his breakup with Kylie yesterday, claiming that it was the actress who cheated first.

“Breaking silence.. Kylie please tell them the truth. Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self gain,” Aljur said.

“Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family. The people deserves (sic) to know,” he added

Aljur is now reportedly dating Viva sexy actress AJ Raval.

