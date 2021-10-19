
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Tell them who wrecked our family': Aljur Abrenica claims Kylie Padilla cheated first
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 7:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Tell them who wrecked our family': Aljur Abrenica claims Kylie Padilla cheated first
Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aljur Abrenica broke his silence on his breakup with Kylie Padilla, claiming that it was the actress who cheated first.



In his official Facebook page, Aljur asked Kylie to finally tell the public the truth. 





“Breaking silence.. Kylie please tell them the truth. Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self gain,” Aljur said.  



“Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family. The people deserves (sic) to know,” he added. 



 






 



Aljur said that he’s keeping silent on the issue because of their agreement not to speak publicly.  



“I have no hate for them despite of all the attacks and accusation they have towards me. I do appreciate their reactions because I know it comes from their genuine morality and support towards our family. So they also deserve to know the truth,” he said.  



“I am sorry for asking these questions and for breaking our agreement of not speaking to the public. When your dad (Robin) opened to the public his (is a) one sided story. I maintained my silence because of our agreement. But now that people who supports (sic) us still throw accusations and reading you’re (sic) statements it breaks my heart that you can sit still despite of the truth," he added.  



Aljur also asked Kylie to tell her dad the truth and tell the public who is with her right now. 



"Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who are you with right now. Have the courage to settle this. Tell your dad the truth. If not for them do it for our children. After so many years will you allow our children let them believe this story that you and dad left for me? At first it was fair for me, to take all the blame. Is it also fine with you guys to let the innocent be attacked with false accusations?"



Kylie is yet to release a reply to Aljur's allegations.



RELATED: Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica agree to date others



'Magkaibigan lang kami': Kylie Padilla denies JM de Guzman reason for breakup with Aljur Abrenica


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ACTOR ALJUR ABRENICA
                                                      KYLIE PADILLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Barretto defends Marco Gumabao over viral video
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Barretto defends Marco Gumabao over viral video


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marco Gumabao is “inspired” these days.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Goodbye Kanye West, hello Ye: Judge approves name change request
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Goodbye Kanye West, hello Ye: Judge approves name change request


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is now officially Ye. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'There was a lot of crying': Alex Gonzaga recalls miscarriage&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'There was a lot of crying': Alex Gonzaga recalls miscarriage 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga broke her silence over miscarriage rumors that circulated online after veteran showbiz columnist...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn & Julius want destination wedding in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn & Julius want destination wedding in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz initially thought it was a prank.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Elections are coming': Pia Wurtzbach asks winning question at Miss Universe South Africa 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Elections are coming': Pia Wurtzbach asks winning question at Miss Universe South Africa 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At the final Question & Answer round, Wurtzbach asked, “The elections are coming up. What are you looking for in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao spotted showing PDA in Bohol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao spotted showing PDA in Bohol


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya celebrities Piolo Pascaul and Shaina Magdayao were spotted having a sweet moment in Bohol. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson share sexy photos from Boracay getaway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson share sexy photos from Boracay getaway


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson are enjoying the sun in Boracay. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN wins Best TV Station despite franchise denial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN wins Best TV Station despite franchise denial


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN won as the Best TV Station despite not having a franchise at the 34th Star Awards for Television held virtually by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque exchange 'I Love Yous' at Bea's birthday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque exchange 'I Love Yous' at Bea's birthday


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Dominic Roque penned a short but sweet birthday message for his girlfriend Bea Alonzo who celebrated her 34th birthday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo bares thoughts on latest career blessing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo bares thoughts on latest career blessing


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bea Alonzo always gives her heart in every role she plays onscreen. That’s why people look forward to her upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with