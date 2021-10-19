'Tell them who wrecked our family': Aljur Abrenica claims Kylie Padilla cheated first

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aljur Abrenica broke his silence on his breakup with Kylie Padilla, claiming that it was the actress who cheated first.

In his official Facebook page, Aljur asked Kylie to finally tell the public the truth.

“Breaking silence.. Kylie please tell them the truth. Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self gain,” Aljur said.

“Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family. The people deserves (sic) to know,” he added.

Aljur said that he’s keeping silent on the issue because of their agreement not to speak publicly.

“I have no hate for them despite of all the attacks and accusation they have towards me. I do appreciate their reactions because I know it comes from their genuine morality and support towards our family. So they also deserve to know the truth,” he said.

“I am sorry for asking these questions and for breaking our agreement of not speaking to the public. When your dad (Robin) opened to the public his (is a) one sided story. I maintained my silence because of our agreement. But now that people who supports (sic) us still throw accusations and reading you’re (sic) statements it breaks my heart that you can sit still despite of the truth," he added.

Aljur also asked Kylie to tell her dad the truth and tell the public who is with her right now.

"Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who are you with right now. Have the courage to settle this. Tell your dad the truth. If not for them do it for our children. After so many years will you allow our children let them believe this story that you and dad left for me? At first it was fair for me, to take all the blame. Is it also fine with you guys to let the innocent be attacked with false accusations?"

Kylie is yet to release a reply to Aljur's allegations.

