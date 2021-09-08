'Iâ€™m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos

'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his silence on his breakup with long-time partner LJ Reyes as well as his rumored relationship with Yen Santos.

In his Instagram account, Paolo said he didn’t deserve the bashing he received after LJ’s interview with Boy Abunda.

“After lumabas ang interview ni LJ, katakot takot na pang aalipusta at pambabatikos ang natanggap ko. I can’t say I don’t deserve it kaya tinatanggap ko lang ito. I understand all your frustrations. Gusto ko sana manahimik kaya lang marami nang mga nadadamay na hindi dapat kaya mas mabuti sigurong sagutin ko ang ilan sa mga ito,” Paolo said.

He answered all speculations one by one.

“1. Drugs – Merong nagsasabi na meron siyang reliable source that I take drugs and as a result, sinasaktan ko si LJ at ang mga bata. This is NOT true. Minahal at inalagaan ko sila. I never laid a finger on them.”

For the third party speculations, Paolo admitted that he was weak when it came with temptations.

“2. Third Party – Aaminin ko, naging marupok at gago ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama. I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions,” he said.

He also cleared his “A Faraway Land” co-star Yen Santos for being the rumored party on the breakup.

“3. Yen Santos – She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na 'to. Pati 'pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” he said.

He, however, confirmed that Yen was with him in his Baguio trip and in Manaoag, Pangasinan.

“4. Baguio – When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he said.

He also asked to stop bashing veteran columnists Lolit Solis and Cristy Fermin.

“5. Lolit – Please stop bashing her. Nanay ko si Lolit. Natural lang na ipagtanggol niya ako kahit mali ako. May nanay din kayo diba? Hindi niyo alam ang mga pagalit at pangaral niya sa akin pag kami lang ang naguusap. Sinabihan ko na siya to stop protecting me. Ang sinabi lang niya ay HINDI, ANAK KITA! HAYAAN MO AKO! For that, I’m sorry Nay. And thank you! Sa inyo pareho ni Nay Cristy,” Paolo said.

The “Bubble Gang” comedian also said that he respected LJ’s decision to go to USA and asked her to take care of their daughter Summer.

“I was very clear to LJ when I told her I want to see and take care of Summer kahit hindi kami okay. But I understand and respect her decision to go to the States muna. Sana balang araw makapag usap kami ng maayos para sa bata. Madami pang kailangan pag usapan pero sa amin na lang ni LJ yun at sana respetuhin niyo yun,” he said.

He apologized to other people who got dragged to the controversy, including ex-partner Lian Paz.

“I’m sorry sa lahat ng nadamay sa issue na to. I want to apologize to Lian and the kids, na nagulo na naman ang tahimik na buhay dahil sa akin. I’m sorry to my Mom. Please don’t worry about me too much. I’m sorry to my team na hindi na nakakatulog dahil sa akin,” he said.

Paolo also has a message to his daughter Summer and to Paulo Avelino’s son, Aki.

“To Summer, I’m sorry my Ganda. I love and miss you so much. Papa will do his best to be better. I will always be here for you. I promise. To Aki, I wish I could’ve done things differently and listened to you more. I’m sorry I failed you,” he said.

At the end of his post, Paolo asked for LJ’s forgiveness, saying he will work for himself to be a better person.

“To LJ, I’m very sorry. For everything. Sa lahat lahat,” he said.

“I will work on making myself a better person and learning from this. But for now, please respect our privacy and pray for us. Ngayon kung hindi pa po kayo pagod, please direct all your hate and bashings at me. No one else deserves it, ako lang. Thank you,” he added.

Last Tuesday, Cristy confirmed that Paolo and Yen were together in Manaoag, Pangasinan.

In her program on One PH and Radyo 5, Cristy said that a source confirmed that Paolo and Yen indeed went to Manaoag Church in Pangasinan and ate in a restaurant in Baguio City as shown in a video and photos that went viral last week.

“Kani-kanina lang po ay may isang source na nagsabi sa amin. Ito kasi hindi natin masagot ito. Puro tayo, parang hindi naman sila 'yun… Kumpirmado po. 'Yung lumabas na larawan ni Yen at tsaka ni Paolo na nagsimba po sa Manaog. Sila po talaga 'yun,” the columnist said in her show “Cristy Ferminute.”

“Sila po talaga 'yun. Kahit 'yung kumakain na magkatabi sa isang restaurant. Sila po talaga 'yun. Hindi na po kailangan mag-away-away pa ang mga ‘Marites',” she added.

She, however, said that the source said Yen is not the third party that caused the breakup of Paolo and LJ. This is because Paolo and LJ’s relationship were already on the rocks before he worked with Yen.

“Totoong pong sila 'yun. Nagkayayaan lang daw si Paolo at si Yen na magsimba sa Manaoag. At siyempre pagkasimba, kakain, Cristy said.

“Pero nu'ng maganap po 'yan, matagal na pong hiwalay si Paolo at tsaka si LJ. 'Yun naman ang malinaw dyan,” she added.