Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land” with Yen Santos.

In a virtual press conference for the movie yesterday, Paolo was asked what would be his advice for his character who fell in love with a married woman.

Paolo said he is the one who needed advice now and he learned a lot from his character.

“Kung merong matututo kay Nico — ako ‘yon or tayo ‘yon," Paolo said.

"You live once, you give your all because at the end of the day, win, lose, or draw, wala kang pagsisisi sa sarili mo,” he added.

Paolo also said that not everything stays forever, so people need to treasure every moment.

“Hindi lahat ng bagay pang-habambuhay. Mayroong mga maiiksi pero sobrang precious. Merong maiksi pero sobrang tatatak sa’yo and it will make you a better person in the future,” he said.

“It may be with your next partner or with how you deal with your next life,” he added.

When asked what’s the difference between him and his character, Paolo said: “Si Paolo, tago ang emosyon sa buhay. ‘Di tulad ni Nico na masyadong lover boy, masyadong in love agad 'saka masyadong honest.”

RELATED: Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos

Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup