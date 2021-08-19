Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos

In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were wondering why Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is no longer following anyone on his Instagram account, including girlfriend LJ Reyes.

Paolo's Instagram account, as of today, has 786,000 followers and 154 posts, but the actor is following zero.

Internet users were also abuzz after finding out that Paolo deleted all photos of LJ on his Instgram.

Their daughter Summer's photos, however, are still on the social media site.

In LJ's Instagram account, the Kapuso actress is still following Paolo and hasn't deleted photo of the "Bubble Gang" comedian in her account.

Fans of the couple are asking LJ what happened to them but the actress hasn't responded to any comment.

