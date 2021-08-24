Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup

In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up.

In her Instagram account, Lolit asked the public to stop dragging the name of Yen Santos as the alleged third party for the breakup.

“Naku ha, smokes screen naman masyado iyon tsismis na isinasali sa hiwalayan Paolo Contis at LJ Reyes iyon pangalan ni Yeng Santos Salve. Open secret naman o silent whisper kung sino talaga ang karelasyon ni Yeng Santos noh ! Huwag na siyang isali at baka kung ano pa ang lumabas , mas shocking pa ang mangyari,” Lolit said.

The veteran columnist claimed that there is no third party involved in the alleged split. She added that the alleged reason of the breakup was that the pair presumably outgrew each other.

“Walang 3rd party sa hiwalayan Paolo Contis at LJ Reyes, it was a matter of na outgrow na nila ang romance sa kanilang relasyon. Kesa naman humantong pa sa pag aaway, mas gusto na nila na maghiwalay ng maayos, at dasal na mag end as friends,” Lolit said.

“Huwag na natin idamay pa si Yeng Santos dahil may sarili siyang love story kaya hindi siya kasali sa love life nila Paolo at LJ noh ! Huwag ng guluhin ang issue, huwag ng magdagdag ng casting para hindi lumaki ang production cost, hah hah,” she added.

Lolit said that Paolo and LJ decided to cut their relationship short because it has no romance anymore.

“Stop na natin script sa ending nila Paolo at LJ, huwag ng dagdag subplot para hindi gumulo ang istorya. Ganuon lang iyon, nawala ang romance, stop, bago maging horror story. Bongga di ba Salve at Gorgy, ayaw nyo ng triangle love affair di bah? Kaya, tapusin na duon ang story. Finish na. Babuuuu,” she said.

