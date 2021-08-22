Namibia wins Miss Supranational 2021, Philippines' Dindi Pajares in Top 12

Chanique Rabe of Namibia (left) was crowned as new Miss Supranational; Philippines' Dindi Pajares in 'Poderosa' ('Powerful Lady') national costume designed by Erich Minosa

MANILA, Philippines — Chanique Rabe of Namibia bested 57 other national delegates to emerge as the 12th Miss Supranational in glitzy rites at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in the city of Nowy Sacz in the Malopolska region of south Poland.

Her court is comprised of Karla Guilfu Acevedo (Puerto Rico), Thato Mosehle (South Africa), Valentina Sanchez Trivella (Venezuela/Supra Chat 1 winner) and Eoanna Constanza (Dominican Republic), runners-up in descending order.

The other aspirants who made it to the Top 12 were Supra Fan Vote and Best National Costume winner Jihane Almira Chedid (Indonesia), Louise-Marie Losfeld (Belgium/Miss Photogenic), Swelia da Silva Antonio (Netherlands), Natalia Balicka (Poland), Aavriti Choudhary (India), Michaela Ciornea (Romania) and Dindi Joy Pajares (Philippines).

The show began with a production number of the girls in slinky jumpsuits dancing to a medley of songs performed by Alicja, Kasia Moss, Karolina Lezsko and Sabana Jeska.

Thereafter, the entrants did their introductions wearing their respective national costumes. Then changed to identical white swimsuits with sarongs, prior to reappearing in their cocktail dresses.

The semifinal round had the girls sashaying in identically-cut royal blue one-piece swimsuits. The 12 semifinalists then changed to their evening gowns before the Top 5 were called to answer their individual questions from the judges.

The other 12 ladies who made the first cut were:

Supra Chat 2 winner Jenelle Thongs (Trinidad and Tobago)

Supra Model challenge winner Darelys Santos (Panama)

Supra Influencer Challenge winner Phidelia Mutunga (Kenya)

Pascale Belony (Haiti)

Justeen Cruz (Ecuador)

Queenie Benjarat (Thailand)

Angelina Kostyshyn (Czech Republic)

Judith Brumant-Lachoua (France)

Emiri Shimizu (Japan)

Solange Hermoza (Peru)

Linda Sibrian (El Salvador)

and Deise Benecio (Brazil).

This year's eight-member selection committee included outgoing queen Anntonia Porsild, Miss Polski 2012 Paulina Krupinska, Mr. Supranational 2019 Nate Crnkovich, Miss Supranational 2011 Monica Lewczuk, creative director Andre Sleigh and Miss Supranational organization president Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski.

Beamed live via satellite to a nationwide audience through CNN Philippines, the three-hour extravaganza was also live streamed on KTX and the TFC iPTV in overseas Filipino communities. You may still catch the final show replay on the CNN Philippines network tonight at 10 p.m.

The show's live broadcast was also aired through Metro TV in Indonesia, Zoom TV in India, Silverbird in Nigeria, Net 2 in Ghana, Globovision in Venezuela, ATV in Suriname and Polsat all over Poland. There were also Zoom broadcast in the Middle East, Africa, North America and South Asia.