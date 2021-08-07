




































































 




   







   















Heaven's Best Entertainment offers one-stop services for producers, directors
Producer Hero Bautista in Heaven's Best Entertainment post production in Scout Castor, Quezon City
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                     

                        

                           
Heaven's Best Entertainment offers one-stop services for producers, directors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 2:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Heaven’s Best Entertainment is offering services for producers and directors to use their equipment. 



Heaven’s Best director and producer Hero Bautista said they wanted to offer high-end services to their clients who wanted full package – from audio mixing, color grading, film editing, music recording and equipment rental.



“We wanted to offer end-to-end services to our clients who want the full package. We cater to small-scale, independent outfits, we also work with large networks and mainstream film companies,” he said.



The Quezon City councilor said that they only offered equipment rentals before but now they are offering post-production services. 



“During that time, we only offered equipment and production, no post-production. We started offering post-production services in 2019. My siblings and I were discussing about the costs of having to outsource our own post-production after doing shoots for our films. We decided to put up a post-production facility that we can use for our films and at the same time offer our services to our friends in the industry,” he said.



The post-production arm of Heaven’s Best Entertainment is now located in Scout Castor, Quezon City.



“We moved here in November 2020. It is a much bigger area and it allows us to make a better facility to provide to the needs of our clients.”



The new home features several dedicated rooms for different needs. On the ground floor, there is a full studio for recording and mixing songs and albums. At the second floor, there are editing and color grading rooms for directors, and a mini-theatre to watch the final product.



Hero plans to include computer-generated imagery (CGI) as part of their services. 



“We plan to install a few units, probably 5, 10. And then a central database for all the projects,” he shared. 



“While technology might not be as good back then compared to today, it is time constraints that lead to lackluster CGI. If it is being rushed, people will notice it. You’re always running against the clock and chasing after deadlines,” he added.



The pandemic might have brought large-scale movie production to a halt due to increased production costs. Hero, however, believes that there is still a market for their services. 



“We focused on catering to small groups such as independent film makers. They could rent our equipment and avail of our post-production services at a lower price. We worked in the industry for years. We know how difficult it is to produce a film, especially now with the restrictions. Because of that, we want to help by offering tailor-made packages that would fit their needs,” he said.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

