'Marami pang aasikasuhin': Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina on getting married

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina revealed that the wedding bells will not be ringing soon despite living together.

In a virtual press conference of their upcoming film “Ikaw at Ako at Ang Ending” earlier, the couple, however, said that they already talking about their future.

“Wala pa. Marami pang aasikasuhin ngayon lalo na ECQ na naman. Pag dumadating ang ECQ lahat ng plano sa buhay nag-iiba e,” Jerald said.

“Pero nag-uusap naman po kami about our future. Alam po namin kung saan papunta. Especially si Je, alam niyo naman, gentleman yan, gusto niya at ease ako kasi alam naman po niya na 30 (years old) na po ako. May mga ganoong pag-uusap naman,” Kim added.

When asked why they haven’t tied the knot, the couple said they wanted to focus on their career.

“Marami kailangang ma-maximize pa individually while being together. Madaling magplano, mahirap panindigan,” Jerald said.

“Kaming dalawa ni Jerald we respect each other’s individuality. Although Si Jerald siyempre nirerespeto niya yung idea na ako at ang parents ko, na siyempre gusto ng parents ko na magpakasal na kami. Kumbaga sa career namin, ngayon pa lang kami nandito,” Kim said.

“From ‘Rock of Aegis,’ everything happened so quickly so ako ayoko rin pong i-hold back yung gustong gawin ni Jerald for himself. Kumbaga bago po kami magsama bilang isa, kailangan buo kami individually,” she added.

Fresh from their successful team up in “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam,” Kim and Jerald collaborated with the romantic movie movie “Ikaw at Ako at Ang Ending” directed by Irene Emma Villamor.

The film is a story of two hopeless strangers meet in an unexpected time where both are trying to escape their miserable realities.



The movie will be shown on August 13 in ktx.ph, iWant TFC, TFC IPTV and on VIVAMAX.