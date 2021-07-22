Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s now open to fall in love again.

In her episode for Philstar.com’s Lifestyle & Entertainment show “Slam Book,” Julie Anne said she is open to all possibilities.

“Of course. Nasa tao din naman 'yon kasi. And right now, okay naman ako. Open naman ako sa kahit anong possiblities. Di naman din ako sarado so, yes,” Julie Anne said.

Julie Anne was recently paired with Kapuso actor David Licauco in the GMA-7 series “Heartful Café.”

David admitted in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last April that he had a crush on Julie Anne but the pandemic prevented him from getting to know the actress more.

David said he’s mesmerized with Julie’s talent and beauty.

“Crush ko siya. Sino ba naman kasi ang hindi magkakagusto kay Julie? Magaling kumanta, maganda na, sexy pa,” David said.

The Kapuso hunk said he’s willing to know Julie more because they are both single.

“Oo naman. Single naman siya e, single ako,” he added.

