David Licauco admits having a crush on Julie Anne San Jose

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco admitted that he has a crush on new love team partner Julie Anne San Jose but the pandemic prevented him from getting to know the actress more.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, David said he’s mesmerized with Julie’s talent and beauty.

“Crush ko siya. Sino ba naman kasi ang hindi magkakagusto kay Julie? Magaling kumanta, maganda na, sexy pa,” David said.

The Kapuso hunk said he’s willing to know Julie more because they are both single.

“Oo naman. Single naman siya e, single ako,” he added.

David added that he and Julie have an open communication but he couldn't invite her for a date because of the pandemic.

“As of now nagkaka-text kami, nagkakausap, nagkaka-Instagram. Kaso pandemic e. Hindi ko naman siya maayang lumabas e. Siguro kung magkaroon ng chance na magkita uli o ma-extend yung ‘Heartful Café’ tignan natin,” he said.

“Chill, chill lang. Kung mangyari edi okay. Tignan natin. Friends muna,” he added.

David and Julie are the stars of GMA’s upcoming series “Heartful Café.” David said that he admires Julie’s professionalism.

“Yung work ethics niya as artista, masipag talaga siya e. Wala siyang reklamo. 'Pag nasa set, maaga siya hindi siya nale-late, alam niya 'yung ginagawa niya. Ang galing niyang umarte. Nagulat nga ako, akala ko more on singing lang siya. As an artist, alam niya talaga ginagawa niya,” he said.

Meanwhile, David and actor Marvin Agustin are set to open an online food business. Aside from being in the showbiz industry, David was known for his businesses As Nature Intended, Sobra Manila, Turks Valenzuela and Lucky Bunny Valenzuela.

“May gagawin kami ni Marvin Agustin na bagong restaurant. Nag-partner kami kasi pareho kaming nasa food business. Nagustuhan niya yung concept kong food business. Nagusap kami, partner up tapos ngayon kino-conceptualize namin. Siguro mag-launch kami in a month,” he said.

He added that the long-term plan is to have a physical store after the pandemic.

“As of now, crisis ngayon pero may opportunity. Online muna tapos pagnag click or one year mawala yung pandemic pwedeng gawan ng physical store. Ayun naman ang long term plan pero as of now hindi talaga feasible na gumawa ng physical restaurant kasi malulugi,” he said.