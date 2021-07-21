Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin is trying her luck, once again, in another beauty pageant.

This time, with the organization that selects the country's representative to the Miss Universe stage.

That's why her cryptic post on Twitter and Instagram with the caption "Eyeing the Universe," trended in both platforms.

Despite getting heavy criticism, such as "kulang sa height," "marami lang fans" or "artista lang kaya lang matunog," on social media since she was announced as among Miss Universe Philippines' (MUP) top 100 delegates, Kisses, actually, has many traits that make her not only eligible but a strong contender at this year's MUP.

Pageant experience

Kisses started her pageant journey very early on. In high school, she was crowned Miss Teen Campus and as Miss Alma Mater. In 2013, she was crowned Miss Teen Masbate, and three years after that, was hailed Miss Masbate 2016 and Miss Kaogma.

Unlike last year's winner, Rabiya Mateo, who's considered a newbie in the field of pageantry, Kisses is a candidate with pageant experience, as evidenced by the number of searches she has been into.

Smarts, good communication skills

In contrast to those who claimed that Kisses might be unable to give a proper answer at the pageant's Question & Answer portion, during a colloquium on the Boy Abunda Talk Channel, Kisses was a speaker alongside pageant observers and aficionados, including Miss International Kylie Verzosa. Kisses was so eloquent during the episode that showed Tito Boy encouraging her to join a national pageant - being tall, beautiful and glib in tongue.

So, it came as no surprise when pageant fans read about her candidacy with the Miss Universe Philippines organization. Training with the Aces & Queens camp for the upcoming pageant, Kisses is currently finishing her Accountancy degree from De La Salle University.

Colorful life, strong story to tell the Universe

Known by the adoring public by her screen name, Kisses Delavin, the Masbate native started her pageant journey when she was still a little girl.

Contrary to those who allege that she is sheltered, everything was not rosy for Kisses at the start. She was considered a "miracle baby" and was conceived only after her mom's eighth miscarriage.

Also, she was diagnosed with a disease that the doctor said only had a 5% survival rate and if she did, would give her mental retardation.

But, she proved them all wrong as she grew up normal, bright and beautiful. Her story is one for the books, and this tale of hers is one powerful message she can bring to the Miss Universe arena.

In a social media post, MUPh national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee wrote that the theme for the 2021 competition is "Inspire You."

"A Miss Universe Philippines is a phenomenal woman because she has the ability to inspire others. This year, the three pillars are Roots, Transformation, and Charity. The MUPh Associated Partners Program ensures that as many cities and provinces throughout the country are well represented.

"Join us as we take a deep dive into the interesting and moving parts of our culture as revealed in the eyes of our contestants. With the world-renowned experience of the key members of the MUPh board in bringing out the best in a Filipina, the goal is for them to find their unique best self that should also move other people to seek their best selves.

"It doesn't matter whether it is big or small, doing something good that can be sustainable should also inspire people to do the same," Supsup-Lee enthused.

This social media darling is also a fighter

Since height is no longer an issue for Kisses because MUP has already scrapped the height requirement, as for those who claimed that she only made it to the Top 100 because she is already a celebrity with over two million Instagram and over 700,000 Twitter followers, actually, she can use that influence to spread MUP and Miss Universe's causes.

Plus, as a person who encountered first-hand social media bashing in her teen years, Kisses is in a better place to handle criticism and not buckle with its hard blows. Though I must say her road to the crown is not a smooth one, as she is up against equally experienced and very capable aspirants.

But then again, she has proven how it is to be a "miracle baby," so I guess, the luck she's been borne with could shine its light in this undertaking, too.

To Kisses, and the other 99 MUP hopefuls, we wish you all the best of luck in your respective journeys to the "Universe."

RELATED: It's official: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista join Miss Universe Philippines 2021