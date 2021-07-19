It's official: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista join Miss Universe Philippines 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin, "Asia's Next Top Model" first Filipina winner Maureen Wroblewitz and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Bautista are among the official 100 delegates to this year's Miss Universe Philippines (MUP), the pageant announced on its Facebook page.

Kisses and Maureen's MUP teasers, inspired by Bea Alonzo's one-eye teaser for her GMA-7 move, trended on social media prior to the announcement.

"Not so sure yet because this is the year I've heard you had the least preparation time and I really wanna be ready if I do join," Maureen told reporters when asked if she is joining the pageant at her virtual press conference last month as a new Star Magic talent.

Before becoming an actress, the Masbate-born Kisses was crowned Miss Masbate and Miss Kaogma in 2016, the same year she entered reality TV show "Pinoy Big Brother." In 2013, she was hailed Miss Teen Masbate, while during high school, she was awarded Miss Teen Campus and Miss Alma Mater. Online pageant community Pageant Talk claimed Kisses was also a finalist at Miss Teen Earth Philippines.

“Mahilig ako mag-pageant. My first pageant was when I was three years old. Since bata ako, mahilig na ako. So why not? Maybe in the future. I will just let life surprise me,” Kisses told ABS-CBN News in a 2018 interview.

“I would be honored. Maybe soon when I finish my studies,” she added when asked if she would join national pageants like Miss Universe Philippines.

Meanwhile, Laguna beauty Leren Mae Bautista bagged 2nd runner-up at Miss Globe 2019. Since she grew up in the verdant town of Los Baños in Laguna, she has been an environmentalist. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management from Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba. She was hailed as Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International in 2015. Since she was bullied in her younger years for her morena skin and height, she has also been a staunch advocate against bullying.

Kisses, Maureen and Leren join the 97 other delegates, composed of models, entrepreneurs and pageant veterans, among others, vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 title to be crowned on September 25 in a yet to be announced venue.

MUP National Director, Shamcey Supsup Lee, announced the theme for the 2021 edition would be "Inspire You."

"A Miss Universe Philippines is a phenomenal woman because she has the ability to inspire others. This year, the three pillars are Roots, Transformations and Charity," she explained at Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's homecoming press conference recently.

"Inspired by your Roots. The MUPh Associated Partners Program ensures that as many cities and provinces throughout our country are well represented. Join us as we take a deep dive into the interesting and moving parts of our culture revealed through the eyes of our contestants.

"Inspiring Transformations. With the world-renowned experience of the key members of the Miss Universe Philippines board in bringing out the best in a Filipina, the goal is for them to find their unique best self that should also move other people to seek their best selves.

"Inspiring Charity. It doesn’t matter whether it is big or small. Doing something good that can be sustainable should also inspire other people to do the same," she expounded.