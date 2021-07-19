




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
It's official: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista join Miss Universe Philippines 2021
From left: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista as official Miss Universe Philippines 2021 delegates
MUP via Facebook, screenshots

                     

                        

                           
It's official: Kisses Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz, Leren Bautista join Miss Universe Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 10:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin, "Asia's Next Top Model" first Filipina winner Maureen Wroblewitz and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Bautista are among the official 100 delegates to this year's Miss Universe Philippines (MUP), the pageant announced on its Facebook page.



Kisses and Maureen's MUP teasers, inspired by Bea Alonzo's one-eye teaser for her GMA-7 move, trended on social media prior to the announcement.



"Not so sure yet because this is the year I've heard you had the least preparation time and I really wanna be ready if I do join," Maureen told reporters when asked if she is joining the pageant at her virtual press conference last month as a new Star Magic talent.



Related: 'Not so sure yet': Maureen Wrob on joining Miss Universe Philippines 2021



Before becoming an actress, the Masbate-born Kisses was crowned Miss Masbate and Miss Kaogma in 2016, the same year she entered reality TV show "Pinoy Big Brother." In 2013, she was hailed Miss Teen Masbate, while during high school, she was awarded Miss Teen Campus and Miss Alma Mater. Online pageant community Pageant Talk claimed Kisses was also a finalist at Miss Teen Earth Philippines.



 






 



“Mahilig ako mag-pageant. My first pageant was when I was three years old. Since bata ako, mahilig na ako. So why not? Maybe in the future. I will just let life surprise me,” Kisses told ABS-CBN News in a 2018 interview.



“I would be honored. Maybe soon when I finish my studies,” she added when asked if she would join national pageants like Miss Universe Philippines.



Meanwhile, Laguna beauty Leren Mae Bautista bagged 2nd runner-up at Miss Globe 2019. Since she grew up in the verdant town of Los Baños in Laguna, she has been an environmentalist. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management from Colegio de San Juan de Letran Calamba. She was hailed as Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International in 2015. Since she was bullied in her younger years for her morena skin and height, she has also been a staunch advocate against bullying.



Related: Laguna beauty Leren Mae Bautista crowned Miss Globe 2019 2nd runner-up



Kisses, Maureen and Leren join the 97 other delegates, composed of models, entrepreneurs and pageant veterans, among others, vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 title to be crowned on September 25 in a yet to be announced venue.



MUP National Director, Shamcey Supsup Lee, announced the theme for the 2021 edition would be "Inspire You."



"A Miss Universe Philippines is a phenomenal woman because she has the ability to inspire others. This year, the three pillars are Roots, Transformations and Charity," she explained at Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's homecoming press conference recently.



"Inspired by your Roots. The MUPh Associated Partners Program ensures that as many cities and provinces throughout our country are well represented. Join us as we take a deep dive into the interesting and moving parts of our culture revealed through the eyes of our contestants.



"Inspiring Transformations. With the world-renowned experience of the key members of the Miss Universe Philippines board in bringing out the best in a Filipina, the goal is for them to find their unique best self that should also move other people to seek their best selves.



"Inspiring Charity. It doesn’t matter whether it is big or small. Doing something good that can be sustainable should also inspire other people to do the same," she expounded.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
AiAi delas Alas commended Jaclyn Jose for airing her sentiments regarding the controversial "basura" comment of a direct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Doctolero continued by posing a question on which Filipino series classifies as world-class but features the undeniable Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte tied the knot in a civil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A haven for sushi lovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A haven for sushi lovers


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
If you dine frequently in Quezon City’s “Scout” area and love Japanese cuisine, do try the newly-opened...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Jay Manalo doesn&rsquo;t want his kids to join showbiz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Jay Manalo doesn’t want his kids to join showbiz


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When Vietnam-born Jay Manalo was drafted for the US Navy in 1992, he was only 17 then and was given the chance to see the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine delegate wins big at Mr. Globe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine delegate wins big at Mr. Globe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jeffrey Camus, a 29-year-old Hotel & Restaurant Management (HRM) graduate from Misamis University, was proclaimed Mister Globe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I quit!' says Britney Spears in new, furious Instagram post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I quit!' says Britney Spears in new, furious Instagram post


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Britney Spears, in a furious Instagram post, said she has "quit" doing live performances and slammed her father's control...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi on The Other Wife: Not what you think it is
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi on The Other Wife: Not what you think it is


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lovi Poe admitted to having reservations prior to starring in The Other Wife alongside Joem Bascon and Rhen Escañ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Rey Valera remains relevant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Rey Valera remains relevant


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Hello sa mga fans ko, kung buhay pa sila,” greeted Rey Valera in a self-deprecating tone during the media call...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty & grace amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty & grace amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
What a journey it has been for the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with