Miss Australia lauds Miss Universe Philippines for removing height requirement

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Australia 2020 Maria Thattil lauded Miss Universe Philippines Organization for removing the height requirement in the pageant.

In her Instagram account, Maria said that height should never be encouraged as a barrier for a woman to join the competition.

“Woke to the great news that @themissuniverseph removed the height requirement in the @missuniverse competition. @missuniverseaustralia.official never encouraged me to ever perceive it as a barrier. In fact, my Director @troybarbagallo would often remind me it was my power,” she said.

“With the MU organisation not imposing a height requirement, I’d love to see other national organisations follow suit. Why? It’s simple,” she added.

Maria said that at 5’3”, she ignited change for good.

“Miss Universe is a powerful global ambassador. All the delegates are too, and have the opportunity to ignite global change for GOOD. Look at me - at 5’3, I did exactly that. And I did it as the shortest candidate in my cohort, one of the shortest in MU’s seven decade history ... and in the top 10,” she said.

“Well done @themissuniverseph for challenging exclusive beauty standards. The number of cms you stand tall doesn’t dictate your ability to be a leader and change maker. Less barriers to access for all women - here is to progress,” she added.

Maria finished the 69th Miss Universe in the Top 10. Mexico’s Andrea Meza won the crown.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines adjusts age requirement for 2021 final call; fans nominate favorites

