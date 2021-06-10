




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Miss Australia lauds Miss Universe Philippines for removing height requirement
Maria Thattil, Miss Universe Australia 2020 competes on stage as a Top 10 finalist in Ema Savahl swimwear then in an evening gown of her choice during the 69th Miss Universe Competition® on May 16, 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
MUO/Tracy Nguyen, Benjamin Askinas

                     

                        

                           
Miss Australia lauds Miss Universe Philippines for removing height requirement

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2021 - 7:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Australia 2020 Maria Thattil lauded Miss Universe Philippines Organization for removing the height requirement in the pageant. 



In her Instagram account, Maria said that height should never be encouraged as a barrier for a woman to join the competition.



“Woke to the great news that @themissuniverseph removed the height requirement in the @missuniverse competition. @missuniverseaustralia.official never encouraged me to ever perceive it as a barrier. In fact, my Director @troybarbagallo would often remind me it was my power,” she said. 



“With the MU organisation not imposing a height requirement, I’d love to see other national organisations follow suit. Why? It’s simple,” she added. 



 










 



Maria said that at 5’3”, she ignited change for good. 



“Miss Universe is a powerful global ambassador. All the delegates are too, and have the opportunity to ignite global change for GOOD. Look at me - at 5’3, I did exactly that. And I did it as the shortest candidate in my cohort, one of the shortest in MU’s seven decade history ... and in the top 10,” she said. 



“Well done @themissuniverseph for challenging exclusive beauty standards. The number of cms you stand tall doesn’t dictate your ability to be a leader and change maker. Less barriers to access for all women - here is to progress,” she added. 



Maria finished the 69th Miss Universe in the Top 10. Mexico’s Andrea Meza won the crown. 



RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines adjusts age requirement for 2021 final call; fans nominate favorites

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE 2020
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Claudine Barretto opens up about betrayal, Raymart Santiago split&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Claudine Barretto opens up about betrayal, Raymart Santiago split 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Claudine Barretto can very much relate to the plot of her upcoming reunion movie with ex beau Mark Anthony Fernandez, &l...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ibaon na natin sa limot': Julie Anne San Jose on rumored past relationship with Alden Richards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ibaon na natin sa limot': Julie Anne San Jose on rumored past relationship with Alden Richards


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s not hesitant to share the stage with Kapuso actor Alden Ric...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Claudine Barretto defends Julia Barretto: &lsquo;Pamangkin ko pa rin &lsquo;yun&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Claudine Barretto defends Julia Barretto: ‘Pamangkin ko pa rin ‘yun’


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite their past word wars that trended on social media, actress Claudine Barretto disagrees that her niece Julia Barretto’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Claudine Barretto bares Mark Anthony Fernandez's playboy tricks; admits 'ghosting' him
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Claudine Barretto bares Mark Anthony Fernandez's playboy tricks; admits 'ghosting' him


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-six years since their last movies “Pare Ko” and “Mangarap Ka,” actors and ex-lovers Claudine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;First love never dies&rsquo;: Claudine Barretto recalls &lsquo;mapusok&rsquo; relationship with Mark Anthony Fernandez&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘First love never dies’: Claudine Barretto recalls ‘mapusok’ relationship with Mark Anthony Fernandez 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
She professed that she still loves Mark — as a friend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray open to do movies, more projects with boyfriend Sam Milby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray open to do movies, more projects with boyfriend Sam Milby


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed that she’s open to work with boyfriend Sam Milby in a showbiz project.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Edward Barber 'so proud' of Maymay Entrata even from a distance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Edward Barber 'so proud' of Maymay Entrata even from a distance


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Edward Barber expressed his support to former love team partner Maymay Entrata’s new single, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why try other pageants: Catriona Gray recalls 'eating pride' from Miss World to Miss Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why try other pageants: Catriona Gray recalls 'eating pride' from Miss World to Miss Universe


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Like Pia Wurtzbach, who joined Binibining Pilipinas thrice before bagging the crown and eventually winning Miss Universe 2015,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Bravo!': Celine Dion lauds Filipino 'America's Got Talent' bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Bravo!': Celine Dion lauds Filipino 'America's Got Talent' bet


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
International singer Celine Dion commended 10-year-old Filipino singer Peter Rosalita when he auditioned to the "America's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What&rsquo;s the present state of the music industry?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What’s the present state of the music industry?


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s interesting to learn from Jed Madela and Jonathan Manalo about the present state of the music industry in this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with