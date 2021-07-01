




































































 




   







   















Marian Rivera gives new Kapuso Bea Alonzo a warm welcome
Bea Alonzo
GMA Network via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Marian Rivera gives new Kapuso Bea Alonzo a warm welcome

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 2:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of speculations, Bea Alonzo is now officially a Kapuso. 



In its official Facebook page, GMA announced the transfer and contract sigining of the blockbuster queen. 





“She is #ProudToBEAKapuso. Welcome to GMA Network, Bea Alonzo!” GMA said. 



“Catch her mediacon at 4pm today on GMA Network's Facebook page,” it added. 



 






 



Marian Rivera, who is among GMA's biggest stars, gave Bea a warm welcome through a video message streamed following Bea's contract signing.



 






 



Earlier this week, GMA announced that one of the country's most award-winning actress will be joining their network. 



Bea is set to star in a movie with Alden Richards inspired by Japanese movie "Pure Soul," which was remade my South Korea's "A Moment To Remember."



The actress will be joining former Kapamilya celebrities Beauty Gonzales, Pokwang and her long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz in the network.



Bea started her career in 2002 in the Kapamilya weekend show “K2BU.” She then paired with John Lloyd in different high-rating teleseryes and blockbuster movies. 



Following her GMA contract signing, #ProudToBEAKapuso, #KapamilyaForever and "Bea Alonzo" became top-trending Twitter topics today.



