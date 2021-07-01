Marian Rivera gives new Kapuso Bea Alonzo a warm welcome

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of speculations, Bea Alonzo is now officially a Kapuso.

In its official Facebook page, GMA announced the transfer and contract sigining of the blockbuster queen.

“She is #ProudToBEAKapuso. Welcome to GMA Network, Bea Alonzo!” GMA said.

“Catch her mediacon at 4pm today on GMA Network's Facebook page,” it added.

Marian Rivera, who is among GMA's biggest stars, gave Bea a warm welcome through a video message streamed following Bea's contract signing.

Look! Queen Marian Rivera give a warm welcome to miss Bea Alonzo. #ProudToBEAKapuso

KapusoBrigade@MulawinBatalion@GrupongAguiluz pic.twitter.com/TxQrm67pGM — GRUPO ni AGUILUZ (@GrupongAguiluz) July 1, 2021

Earlier this week, GMA announced that one of the country's most award-winning actress will be joining their network.

Bea is set to star in a movie with Alden Richards inspired by Japanese movie "Pure Soul," which was remade my South Korea's "A Moment To Remember."

The actress will be joining former Kapamilya celebrities Beauty Gonzales, Pokwang and her long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz in the network.

Bea started her career in 2002 in the Kapamilya weekend show “K2BU.” She then paired with John Lloyd in different high-rating teleseryes and blockbuster movies.

Following her GMA contract signing, #ProudToBEAKapuso, #KapamilyaForever and "Bea Alonzo" became top-trending Twitter topics today.

RELATED: Bea Alonzo exits Star Magic after 19 years