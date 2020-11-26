KOREAN WAVE
Bea Alonzo exits Star Magic after 19 years
Bea at the red carpet of International Film Festival Macao, where she recently received an award together with other Asian stars.
Bea Alonzo via Instagram, screenshot
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo left ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic after being with them for almost two decades.

Recently, reports circulated that Bea opted not to renew her contract with the talent agency.

This was finally confirmed by ABS-CBN late Thursday morning in an official statement, revealing that the actress will operate under a new unnamed management.

“After a series of consultations, Bea Alonzo has decided to pursue her professional goals under a new talent management. Bea has subsequently advised ABS-CBN that she has appointed Ms. Shirley Kuan to represent her as manager. We respect her decision,” ABS-CBN said in its statement.

The A-list celebrity is part of Star Magic's Batch 10, which also includes stars like Karel Marquez, Nadine Samonte, Dennis Trillo, TJ Trinidad and Alfred Vargas.

“ABS-CBN has full confidence that Ms. Kuan, an industry veteran, will manage Bea with the same attention and care that Star Magic has devoted to Bea’s professional career. Star Magic is coordinating with Bea and her new management to ensure a smooth and seamless transition,” the company said.

ABS-CBN maintained that they will always consider Bea part of their family regardless of her move.

“Even if Bea is no longer with Star Magic, she will always remain a Kapamilya.”

Rumor has it that Bea will revive her blockbuster love team with John Lloyd Cruz in TV5 since former Star Magic Head Johnny Manahan is already with the rival network, but this has not been confirmed.

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'

