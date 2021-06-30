GMA on rumored Bea Alonzo transfer, John Lloyd Cruz reunion: No comment

MANILA, Philippines — "Bea yan. Mata pa lang." Netizens on GMA Network's page were in a frenzy trying to guess the actress whose eye was seen in a teaser art card it posted on June 30.

"One of the biggest artists in Philippine showbiz will be a Kapuso. (heart emoji). Catch her LIVE tomorrow at 4 p.m. on GMA Network's Facebook page," read the caption.

Most of them guessed the actress to be Bea Alonzo while others left interesting messages.

"Oh my. Popoy and Basha Kapuso na," wrote one netizen.

Basha is Bea Alonzo's character in the hit movie franchise "One More Chance." The movie is produced by Star Cinema, the film outfit of rival network, ABS-CBN. It also stars John Lloyd Cruz.

Interestingly, John Lloyd or JLC/Lloydie was seen in GMA-7 last June 6 for a special co-hosted with TV host Willie Revillame.

During that special, Revillame said that he and JLC will be working on a primetime project on GMA-7.

Both John Lloyd and Bea were long-time artists of Star Magic, ABS-CBN's talent arm agency. JLC recently signed with Maja Salvador's Crown Artist Management, Inc.

Bea has been in the news recently, particularly about rumors of her transfer to the said network. In connection to the rumors, Star Magic founder Johnny Manahan and former head Mariole Alberto were also rumored to sign with GMA Artist Center.

When asked about Bea's rumored move and reunion with John Lloyd in GMA, a network insider wished to not comment.

Bea recently starred in Avon's new campaign together with fellow content creator Mimiyuuuh.

“Dati tumitingin lang ako sa brochures, and now I am part of the Avon family!” exclaimed viral sensation Mimiyuuuh, who has yet again proven that her star-power prevails.

"The New Generation’s Movie Queen," Bea, said this is “One of my most favorite campaigns because of the message!”

After becoming a hit with her Dalagang Pilipina video, the local vlogger hit it big in hosting, endorsements, and various local businesses. Years after breaking onto the scene, she continues to demonstrate longevity beyond expectations. Now, your girl is set to top off another first in her long list of achievements, as she bags her first beauty endorsement with Avon’s Power Stay Lightweight Matte Lipstick.

“First Beauty endorsement ko ito… tapos Avon pa!” quipped Mimiyuuuh during a briefing with the brand's. The original Dalagang Pilipina is the newest face in the brand's premiere roster of ambassadors alongside Angel Locsin, Jennylyn Mercado, and even real-life friend Bea.

As an icon of Philippine entertainment, Bea has been in full bloom with the Avon family as the face of the Avon Floral Wonderland matte lipstick collection. She has also successfully launched her very own YouTube channel, which has 1.72 million subscribers and counting.

Bea has shown beyond doubt that she is more than a sweet personality that fans may have known her to be. With Mimiyuuuh’s witty sense of humor joining the campaign, both personalities exhibit a different side of them that fans and netizens will be reluctant to see especially with the Power Stay Lightweight Matte lipstick. Despite crediting their rise from two different media, these two together have managed to bring a sense of amazement to, not just fans, but avid makeup users as well.

With the Power Stay lipstick, each swipe tells a story of that long-running revolution. Boasting up to 10 hours of smudge-proof and lightweight boldness, every woman wearing it can be at the forefront and ready to take charge so they can continue what matters to them and for the next generations to come.

