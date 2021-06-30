




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
GMA on rumored Bea Alonzo transfer, John Lloyd Cruz reunion: No comment
Bea Alonzo for Avon Power Stay lipstick; GMA's teaser for the new Kapuso
Avon Philippines/Released; GMA Network via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
GMA on rumored Bea Alonzo transfer, John Lloyd Cruz reunion: No comment

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 7:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — "Bea yan. Mata pa lang." Netizens on GMA Network's page were in a frenzy trying to guess the actress whose eye was seen in a teaser art card it posted on June 30.



"One of the biggest artists in Philippine showbiz will be a Kapuso. (heart emoji). Catch her LIVE tomorrow at 4 p.m. on GMA Network's Facebook page," read the caption.



Most of them guessed the actress to be Bea Alonzo while others left interesting messages.



"Oh my. Popoy and Basha Kapuso na," wrote one netizen.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by gmanetwork (@gmanetwork)








 



Basha is Bea Alonzo's character in the hit movie franchise "One More Chance." The movie is produced by Star Cinema, the film outfit of rival network, ABS-CBN. It also stars John Lloyd Cruz.



Interestingly, John Lloyd or JLC/Lloydie was seen in GMA-7 last June 6 for a special co-hosted with TV host Willie Revillame.



During that special, Revillame said that he and JLC will be working on a primetime project on GMA-7.



Both John Lloyd and Bea were long-time artists of Star Magic, ABS-CBN's talent arm agency. JLC recently signed with Maja Salvador's Crown Artist Management, Inc.



Bea has been in the news recently, particularly about rumors of her transfer to the said network. In connection to the rumors, Star Magic founder Johnny Manahan and former head Mariole Alberto were also rumored to sign with GMA Artist Center.



When asked about Bea's rumored move and reunion with John Lloyd in GMA, a network insider wished to not comment.



Bea recently starred in Avon's new campaign together with fellow content creator Mimiyuuuh.



“Dati tumitingin lang ako sa brochures, and now I am part of the Avon family!” exclaimed viral sensation Mimiyuuuh, who has yet again proven that her star-power prevails.



"The New Generation’s Movie Queen," Bea, said this is “One of my most favorite campaigns because of the message!”



After becoming a hit with her Dalagang Pilipina video, the local vlogger hit it big in hosting, endorsements, and various local businesses. Years after breaking onto the scene, she continues to demonstrate longevity beyond expectations. Now, your girl is set to top off another first in her long list of achievements, as she bags her first beauty endorsement with Avon’s Power Stay Lightweight Matte Lipstick. 



“First Beauty endorsement ko ito… tapos Avon pa!” quipped Mimiyuuuh during a briefing with the brand's. The original Dalagang Pilipina is the newest face in the brand's premiere roster of ambassadors alongside Angel Locsin, Jennylyn Mercado, and even real-life friend Bea.



As an icon of Philippine entertainment, Bea has been in full bloom with the Avon family as the face of the Avon Floral Wonderland matte lipstick collection. She has also successfully launched her very own YouTube channel, which has 1.72 million subscribers and counting.



Bea has shown beyond doubt that she is more than a sweet personality that fans may have known her to be. With Mimiyuuuh’s witty sense of humor joining the campaign, both personalities exhibit a different side of them that fans and netizens will be reluctant to see especially with the Power Stay Lightweight Matte lipstick. Despite crediting their rise from two different media, these two together have managed to bring a sense of amazement to, not just fans, but avid makeup users as well.



With the Power Stay lipstick, each swipe tells a story of that long-running revolution. Boasting up to 10 hours of smudge-proof and lightweight boldness, every woman wearing it can be at the forefront and ready to take charge so they can continue what matters to them and for the next generations to come.



RELATED: Bea Alonzo exits Star Magic after 19 years


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEA ALONZO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomes 3rd 'wonder girl'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomes 3rd 'wonder girl'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actress Gal Gadot gave birth to her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning' on Netflix July 30; top 10 villains so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning' on Netflix July 30; top 10 villains so far


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Let’s get to know these villains and their stories to gain a better understanding of why they chose the dark side.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Moira's soulful ballad "Paubaya" was reworded and sung during the burial or wake last June 25.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Katrina Halili’s birthday post for returning actor John Lloyd Cruz sparked romance rumors between the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Erich Gonzales: Star Magic is family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erich Gonzales: Star Magic is family


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Since winning as the Grand Questor in ABS-CBN’s talent reality contest Star Circle Quest in 2005, Erich Gonzales has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alwyn Uytingco shows Jennica Garcia love after slammed by Jean Garcia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alwyn Uytingco shows Jennica Garcia love after slammed by Jean Garcia


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actor Alwyn Uytingco expressed his love and asked for forgiveness from his wife Jennica Garcia after getting lambasted by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slam Book: Will Samantha Bernardo join showbiz?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slam Book: Will Samantha Bernardo join showbiz?


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
But, whether Sam joins showbiz or not, she'll remain a star in the hearts and minds of her fans and followers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz denies romantic rumors with Katrina Halili
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz denies romantic rumors with Katrina Halili


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz denied that he and Kapuso actress Katrina Halili are dating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'My heart goes out to Britney': Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears over conservatorship issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'My heart goes out to Britney': Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears over conservatorship issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
International singer Christina Aguilera showed her support to her long-time friend and fellow pop star Britney Spears, who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 R.L Stine&rsquo;s Fear Street books become film trilogy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
R.L Stine’s Fear Street books become film trilogy


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror book series Fear Street gets a killer film franchise on Netflix.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with