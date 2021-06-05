




































































 




   







   















Neil Salvacion confirms breakup with Rabiya Mateo
Rabiya Mateo with long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion
Neil Salvacion via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Neil Salvacion confirms breakup with Rabiya Mateo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 10:23am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Neil Salvacion finally admitted that he and his long-time girlfriend Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo have broken up. 



In his Instagram account, Neil posted his statement on IG story amid persistent rumors about his relationship with Rabiya. 



“The real thing is, we’re not together anymore, but we’re both okay, moving forward, we talked and we’re both happy with our own lives,” Neil said. 



Neil asked the public to spare Rabiya from bashing as he said they don’t deserve all the negativities. 



“We don’t deserve all the negativities manifested towards us, especially towards Rab, she worked hard to achieve whatever she has right now, and she (deserves) it all,” he said. 



“It’s NEVER okay to degrade a person just to prove a point, I mean, if you have nothing good to say, It’s better to keep it within yourself. It doesn’t cost a cent to be kind guys, let’s spread kindness and be respectful towards each other, may it be through thoughts, words or deeds,” he added.



Rumors of their break up started when fans noticed that Neil deleted all of his photos with Rabiya in his IG account. Rabiya, meanwhile, was spotted with former PBB housemate Andre Brouillette. She, however, clarified that she and Andre are just good friends.



RELATED: Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF



'We're great friends': Andre Brouillette says on relationship with Rabiya Mateo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RABIYA MATEO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
