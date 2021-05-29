'We're great friends': Andre Brouillette says on relationship with Rabiya Mateo

MANILA, Philippines — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Andre Brouillette clarified that he and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo are just friends.

In his interview with Star Magic’s “Inside News,” Andre said he and Rabiya have the same agency.

“Rabiya is Miss Universe Philippines 2020. And we have the same agency, the same team that’s managing her. I was able to meet her as I came to Miami to do hosting for Miss Universe updates,” he said.

“I can’t control what people think. With that photo, what happened was we picked her up from the airport. We had time and we were all hungry. We went out and had a great lunch in Beverly Hills,” he added.

Andre said there is no malice when he uploaded the photo with Rabiya.

“My intention with uploading that photo is to show it was a great time with friends and a great lunch, with Miss Universe Philippines 2020! So, great photo to upload, right? For the memories,” he said.

“I can’t control the things that people say,” Brouillette said. “And also, not everything that people say is always true,” he added.

He also said that Rabiya is a great person and wished her success in life.

“I try not to read into all that stuff. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, and when you really read into it too much, it starts to kind of… What I’m trying to do is to fill my mind with the truth,” she said.

“We’re great friends, and I have the utmost respect for her. She’s a great person representing the Philippines. I wish her success in her life,” she added.

