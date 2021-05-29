




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'We're great friends': Andre Brouillette says on relationship with Rabiya Mateo
Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo and former PBB housemate Andre Brouillette 
Andre Brouillette via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'We're great friends': Andre Brouillette says on relationship with Rabiya Mateo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 4:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Andre Brouillette clarified that he and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo are just friends. 



In his interview with Star Magic’s “Inside News,” Andre said he and Rabiya have the same agency. 



“Rabiya is Miss Universe Philippines 2020. And we have the same agency, the same team that’s managing her. I was able to meet her as I came to Miami to do hosting for Miss Universe updates,” he said.



“I can’t control what people think. With that photo, what happened was we picked her up from the airport. We had time and we were all hungry. We went out and had a great lunch in Beverly Hills,” he added.










Andre said there is no malice when he uploaded the photo with Rabiya. 



“My intention with uploading that photo is to show it was a great time with friends and a great lunch, with Miss Universe Philippines 2020! So, great photo to upload, right? For the memories,” he said. 



“I can’t control the things that people say,” Brouillette said. “And also, not everything that people say is always true,” he added. 



He also said that Rabiya is a great person and wished her success in life. 



“I try not to read into all that stuff. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, and when you really read into it too much, it starts to kind of… What I’m trying to do is to fill my mind with the truth,” she said. 



 “We’re great friends, and I have the utmost respect for her. She’s a great person representing the Philippines. I wish her success in her life,” she added. 



RELATED: Rabiya Mateo shuts down breakup rumors with long-time BF



Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette



Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANDRE BROUILETTE
                                                      RABIYA MATEO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Iyon talaga ang nararamdaman ko&rsquo;: Jolina Magdangal on &lsquo;kaibigan mo lang ako&rsquo; scene with Marvin Agustin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Iyon talaga ang nararamdaman ko’: Jolina Magdangal on ‘kaibigan mo lang ako’ scene with Marvin Agustin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Jolina Magdangal revealed that the iconic scene in the movie “Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang” with Marvin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
A video of Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto eating “isaw” has been viral on social media. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban found herself at the end of criticism after ranting against the Red Cross. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TV5 2021 station ID unites former, present ABS-CBN, GMA stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TV5 2021 station ID unites former, present ABS-CBN, GMA stars


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
TV5's station new station ID shows a mix of its own content and titles by blocktimer ABS-CBN. It also popped up a surprise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo shuts down breakup rumors with long-time BF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo shuts down breakup rumors with long-time BF


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo dismissed breakup rumors with long-time boyfriend Neil Salvacion. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Friends': The one where China censors Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Friends': The one where China censors Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chinese fans of the popular sitcom "Friends" were furious after censors cut guest stars Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Korean...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with new allegations that he raped an ex-girlfriend and forced her to watch a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta reveals reason why she's in LA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta finally revealed the real reason why she’s in Los Angeles, California. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rita Daniela gets Best Actress nomination at 11th Int'l Film Festival Manhattan in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rita Daniela gets Best Actress nomination at 11th Int'l Film Festival Manhattan in New York


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Rita Daniela turned emotional upon learning that she’s nominated as Best Actress at the 11th International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Yap just gets better with age
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Yap just gets better with age


                              

                                                                  By Angel Javier Cruz |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s something about Richard Yap that makes him attractive to women of all ages. They often recognize him as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with