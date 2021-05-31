Mark your calendars: 'Trese,' 'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' to stream on Netflix this June

MANILA, Philippines — Just when most "Rurouni Kenshin" fans were wondering when they will get to see the fourth of the fifth in the popular movie saga, Netflix Philippines dropped the bomb: "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" starts streaming on June 18. The much-awaited animated adaptation of "Trese" also starts streaming on June 11.

These are two of the highly anticipated titles that will premiere on the streaming site next month. Their teasers and trailers were part of Netflix Philippines' June offering omnibus trailer.

"Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" was released in Japan lastokay l April 23. It follows seven years after the last movie in the saga, "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends" that was released in September 2014.

"The Final" features the Jinchu arc from the manga. It tells the story of Yukishiro Enishi who seeks out Kenshin Himura to avenge the death of his sister Yukishiro Tomoe's death. Tomoe is Kenshin's ex-wife.

The fifth and final of the movie saga, "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning" premieres in Japan on June 4.

Meanwhile, "Trese" fans were treated to its teaser that saw Alexandra Trese with Sinag, her kris, and the Kambal in action.

The Netflix animated series is adapted from the masterpiece black and white komik created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.

"Trese" follows the adventures of Alexandra Trese whom authorities turn to whenever they are faced with mysterious cases involving supernaturals.

These are the other titles streaming on Netflix in June: "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie" (June 3), "Maledicto" (June 3), "Cara X Jagger" (June 3), "Sweet Tooth" (June 4), "Feel Good Season 2 (June 4), Sweet & Sour (June 4), Lupin Season 2 (June 11), and "Hospital Playlist" Season 2 (June 17).