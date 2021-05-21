In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, premiering on Netflix on June 11.

The leading streaming platform also revealed the English language and Filipino language voice cast of "Trese."

Half-Filipino actors or actors of Filipino descent Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"), Jon Jon Briones ("Ratched"), Nicole Scherzinger ("Moana"), Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), Lou Diamond Phillips ("La Bamba) and Dante Basco ("Avatar: The Last Airbender") join Shay Mitchell ("YOU," "Pretty Little Liars"), previously announced as the voice of Alexandra Trese in the English language version.

Filipino actress Liza Soberano ("My Ex and Whys," "Alone/Together") will voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino language version of the series, and will be joined by local professional voice talents Simon dela Cruz (as Crispin and Basilio), Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno), and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese). Well-respected Filipino Language Voice Artist Director Rudolf Baldonado will direct the local voice talents.

English language voice cast:

Netflix/Released Shay Mitchell as Alexandra Trese

Netflix/Released, Griffin Puatu via Instagram Griffin Puatu as The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay

Netflix/Released; Matt Yang King via Instagram Matt Yang King as Captain Guerrero, Dominic

Netflix/Released Jon Jon Briones as Hank, Xa-Mul

Netflix/Released; Carlos Alazraqui via Instagram Carlos Alazraqui - Anton Trese, Santelmo

Netflix/Released; Manny Jacinto via Instagram Manny Jacinto - Maliksi

Netflix/Released, Eric Bauza via Instagram Eric Bauza - Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro

Netflix/Released, Darren Criss via Instagram Darren Criss as Marco

Netflix/Released; Nicole Scherzinger via Instagram Nicole Scherzinger as Miranda Trese

Netflix/Released; Lou Diamond Phillips via Instagram Lou Diamond Phillips - Mayor Sancho Santamaria

Netflix/Released; Dante Basco via Instagram Dante Basco - Bagyon Kulimlim

Steve Blum - Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa

Rodney To - Aswang market guard, Man in drag

Filipino language voice cast:

Netflix/Released Liza Soberano - Alexandra Trese

Simon dela Cruz - The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)

Apollo Abraham - Captain Guerrero

Christopher Carlo Caling - Hank

Eugene Adalia - Anton Trese

Cheska Aguiluz - Miranda Trese

Christian Velarde - Nuno

Bryan Encarnacion - Datu Talagbusao

Nica Rojo - Ramona

Jo Anne Orobia-Chua - Emissary

Jose Amado Santiago - Marco

Steve dela Cruz - Maliksi

Rene Tandoc - Mayor Santamaria

Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola - Young, Teen Alexandra

RJ Celdran - Santelmo, Señor Armanaz

Elyrey Martin - Ibwa, Dominic

Steven Bontogon - Jobert

Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding among humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

Production crew

Director and Showrunner: Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra)

Executive Producers: Jay Oliva; Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore

Written by: Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara

Series Directors: David Hartman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), Tim Divar (Young Justice)

Production Designer and Art Director: Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising)

Character Design: Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Editor: Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke)

English language casting and voice direction: Wes Gleason

Filipino language casting and voice direction: Rudolf Baldonado

Composers: Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Original song: “PAAGI” by UDD, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap

Format: 6 episodes, releasing all at once

Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed the official soundtrack for Trese, titled “PAAGI,” with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.

"Trese" fans were treated to its teaser that saw Alexandra Trese with Sinag, her kris, and the Kambal in action.

Tabi-tabi po!



WATCH: Netflix drops the official trailer of Filipino animation "Trese," featuring Liza Soberano’s voice.pic.twitter.com/4yfSL6o9QA — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 21, 2021

The Netflix animated series is adapted from the masterpiece black and white komik created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.