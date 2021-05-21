




































































 




   







   















In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'
From left: First look at 'Alexandra Trese;' Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell
Netflix/Released

                     

                        

                           
In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 12:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, premiering on Netflix on June 11.



The leading streaming platform also revealed the English language and Filipino language voice cast of "Trese."





Half-Filipino actors or actors of Filipino descent Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"), Jon Jon Briones ("Ratched"), Nicole Scherzinger ("Moana"), Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), Lou Diamond Phillips ("La Bamba) and Dante Basco ("Avatar: The Last Airbender") join Shay Mitchell ("YOU," "Pretty Little Liars"), previously announced as the voice of Alexandra Trese in the English language version. 



Filipino actress Liza Soberano ("My Ex and Whys," "Alone/Together") will voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino language version of the series, and will be joined by local professional voice talents Simon dela Cruz (as Crispin and Basilio), Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno), and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese). Well-respected Filipino Language Voice Artist Director Rudolf Baldonado will direct the local voice talents. 



English language voice cast: 







Shay Mitchell as Alexandra Trese 

Netflix/Released













Griffin Puatu as The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay 

Netflix/Released, Griffin Puatu via Instagram













Matt Yang King as Captain Guerrero, Dominic

Netflix/Released; Matt Yang King via Instagram













Jon Jon Briones as Hank, Xa-Mul

Netflix/Released













Carlos Alazraqui - Anton Trese, Santelmo 

Netflix/Released; Carlos Alazraqui via Instagram













Manny Jacinto - Maliksi

Netflix/Released; Manny Jacinto via Instagram













Eric Bauza - Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro 

Netflix/Released, Eric Bauza via Instagram













Darren Criss as Marco 

Netflix/Released, Darren Criss via Instagram













Nicole Scherzinger as Miranda Trese 

Netflix/Released; Nicole Scherzinger via Instagram













Lou Diamond Phillips - Mayor Sancho Santamaria 

Netflix/Released; Lou Diamond Phillips via Instagram













Dante Basco - Bagyon Kulimlim

Netflix/Released; Dante Basco via Instagram









Steve Blum - Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa



Rodney To - Aswang market guard, Man in drag



Filipino language voice cast: 







Liza Soberano - Alexandra Trese

Netflix/Released









 



Simon dela Cruz - The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)



Apollo Abraham - Captain Guerrero



Christopher Carlo Caling - Hank



Eugene Adalia - Anton Trese 



Cheska Aguiluz - Miranda Trese 



Christian Velarde - Nuno



Bryan Encarnacion - Datu Talagbusao



Nica Rojo - Ramona



Jo Anne Orobia-Chua - Emissary



Jose Amado Santiago - Marco



Steve dela Cruz - Maliksi



Rene Tandoc - Mayor Santamaria



Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola - Young, Teen Alexandra



RJ Celdran - Santelmo, Señor Armanaz



Elyrey Martin - Ibwa, Dominic



Steven Bontogon - Jobert



Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding among humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings. 



Production crew



Director and Showrunner: Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra)



Executive Producers: Jay Oliva; Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore



Written by: Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara



Series Directors: David Hartman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), Tim Divar (Young Justice)



Production Designer and Art Director: Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising)



Character Design: Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)



Editor: Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke)



English language casting and voice direction: Wes Gleason



Filipino language casting and voice direction: Rudolf Baldonado



Composers: Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)



Original song: “PAAGI” by UDD, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap



Format: 6 episodes, releasing all at once



Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed the official soundtrack for Trese, titled “PAAGI,” with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.



"Trese" fans were treated to its teaser that saw Alexandra Trese with Sinag, her kris, and the Kambal in action.



 






 



The Netflix animated series is adapted from the masterpiece black and white komik created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LIZA SOBERANO
                                                      NETFLIX
                                                      TRESE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
