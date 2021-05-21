In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'
MANILA, Philippines — Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, premiering on Netflix on June 11.
The leading streaming platform also revealed the English language and Filipino language voice cast of "Trese."
Half-Filipino actors or actors of Filipino descent Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"), Jon Jon Briones ("Ratched"), Nicole Scherzinger ("Moana"), Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), Lou Diamond Phillips ("La Bamba) and Dante Basco ("Avatar: The Last Airbender") join Shay Mitchell ("YOU," "Pretty Little Liars"), previously announced as the voice of Alexandra Trese in the English language version.
Filipino actress Liza Soberano ("My Ex and Whys," "Alone/Together") will voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino language version of the series, and will be joined by local professional voice talents Simon dela Cruz (as Crispin and Basilio), Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno), and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese). Well-respected Filipino Language Voice Artist Director Rudolf Baldonado will direct the local voice talents.
English language voice cast:
Steve Blum - Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa
Rodney To - Aswang market guard, Man in drag
Filipino language voice cast:
Simon dela Cruz - The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)
Apollo Abraham - Captain Guerrero
Christopher Carlo Caling - Hank
Eugene Adalia - Anton Trese
Cheska Aguiluz - Miranda Trese
Christian Velarde - Nuno
Bryan Encarnacion - Datu Talagbusao
Nica Rojo - Ramona
Jo Anne Orobia-Chua - Emissary
Jose Amado Santiago - Marco
Steve dela Cruz - Maliksi
Rene Tandoc - Mayor Santamaria
Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola - Young, Teen Alexandra
RJ Celdran - Santelmo, Señor Armanaz
Elyrey Martin - Ibwa, Dominic
Steven Bontogon - Jobert
Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding among humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.
Production crew
Director and Showrunner: Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra)
Executive Producers: Jay Oliva; Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore
Written by: Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara
Series Directors: David Hartman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), Tim Divar (Young Justice)
Production Designer and Art Director: Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising)
Character Design: Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Editor: Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke)
English language casting and voice direction: Wes Gleason
Filipino language casting and voice direction: Rudolf Baldonado
Composers: Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Original song: “PAAGI” by UDD, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap
Format: 6 episodes, releasing all at once
Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed the official soundtrack for Trese, titled “PAAGI,” with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.
"Trese" fans were treated to its teaser that saw Alexandra Trese with Sinag, her kris, and the Kambal in action.
Tabi-tabi po!— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 21, 2021
WATCH: Netflix drops the official trailer of Filipino animation "Trese," featuring Liza Soberano’s voice.pic.twitter.com/4yfSL6o9QA
The Netflix animated series is adapted from the masterpiece black and white komik created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.
- Latest
- Trending