'It's great to work again with her': Mario Maurer on reunion with Baifern

MANILA, Philippines — Thai superstar Mario Maurer revealed that he’s glad to work with Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, also known as Baifern, his co-star in the hit movie “Crazy Thing Called Love.”

In a virtual press conference of Mario together with Thai actors Nonkul Chanon and Gulf Kanawut as TNT ambassadors, the “PeeMak” actor was asked by Philstar.com how he felt when he worked with Baifern in a Thai commercial.

“We worked together after I think 10 years so it’s very great to work with her again,” he said.

Last month, the love team posted their commercial for a logistics company in Thailand on their respective Instagram accounts.

The commercial started with the scene of the bittersweet ending of the 2010 film where P'Shone (Mario) brought Nam (Baifern) a bouquet of flowers for Nam who had successfully returned to Thailand after years overseas.

The succeeding clips seem to be de ja vu as Baifern's character was seen busy for the launch and opening of her boutique while Mario's character was busy with his photo shoot. With his busy schedule, Mario was not able to make it to her launch that left Baifern disappointed.

The following day, she receives a package. When she opens it, she sees a familiar leather-bound journal. Whe she flips it open, she sees her high school photos that were secretly taken by Mario, just like in one of the scenes of the iconic movie. Mario then appears with a bouquet of flowers and apologizes to her.

Recently, prepaid brand TNT finally unveiled its latest campaign featuring three of Thailand’s most popular actors led by Nonkul, Gulf and Mario.

As TNT’s newest ambassadors, the trio headlined TNT’s “Kilig Saya” campaign in a three-minute music video sang by "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo. The campaign also co-starred young actress Sue Ramirez.

The commercial was launched via livestream at the first ever “TNTCON2021.”

TNT’s move comes as more Filipino youth have turned into big fans of Thai series and films, giving in to the so-called "Thai Invasion," a term used to describe the phenomenon of Thailand’s growing prominence in the international pop culture scene.

“Filipinos and Thais have always had mutual appreciation for each other’s wealth of entertainment content, but we’ve seen this grow even bigger recently as more Filipinos enjoy easy access to streaming platforms and social media through TNT’s value-packed promos,” said Jane Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart. — Reports from Kathleen A. Llemit

