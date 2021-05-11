CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'It's great to work again with her': Mario Maurer on reunion with Baifern
Baifern Pimchanok, Mario Maurer in the poster of 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'; the pair as seen in a new J&T Express Thailand commercial.
Somsak Tejcharattanaprasert Panya Nirankol, J&T Express Thailand

'It's great to work again with her': Mario Maurer on reunion with Baifern

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 7:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thai superstar Mario Maurer revealed that he’s glad to work with Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, also known as Baifern, his co-star in the hit movie “Crazy Thing Called Love.”

In a virtual press conference of Mario together with Thai actors Nonkul Chanon and Gulf Kanawut as TNT ambassadors, the “PeeMak” actor was asked by Philstar.com how he felt when he worked with Baifern in a Thai commercial. 

“We worked together after I think 10 years so it’s very great to work with her again,” he said.  

Last month, the love team posted their commercial for a logistics company in Thailand on their respective Instagram accounts.

 

 

The commercial started with the scene of the bittersweet ending of the 2010 film where P'Shone (Mario) brought Nam (Baifern) a bouquet of flowers for Nam who had successfully returned to Thailand after years overseas.

The succeeding clips seem to be de ja vu as Baifern's character was seen busy for the launch and opening of her boutique while Mario's character was busy with his photo shoot. With his busy schedule, Mario was not able to make it to her launch that left Baifern disappointed.

The following day, she receives a package. When she opens it, she sees a familiar leather-bound journal. Whe she flips it open, she sees her high school photos that were secretly taken by Mario, just like in one of the scenes of the iconic movie. Mario then appears with a bouquet of flowers and apologizes to her.

Recently, prepaid brand TNT finally unveiled its latest campaign featuring three of Thailand’s most popular actors led by Nonkul, Gulf and Mario.

As TNT’s newest ambassadors, the trio headlined TNT’s “Kilig Saya” campaign in a three-minute music video sang by "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo. The campaign also co-starred young actress Sue Ramirez.

The commercial was launched via livestream at the first ever “TNTCON2021.” 

TNT’s move comes as more Filipino youth have turned into big fans of Thai series and films, giving in to the so-called "Thai Invasion," a term used to describe the phenomenon of Thailand’s growing prominence in the international pop culture scene. 

“Filipinos and Thais have always had mutual appreciation for each other’s wealth of entertainment content, but we’ve seen this grow even bigger recently as more Filipinos enjoy easy access to streaming platforms and social media through TNT’s value-packed promos,” said Jane Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.  — Reports from Kathleen A. Llemit

RELATED: 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' stars Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite

BAIFERN PIMCHANOK MARIO MAURER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout
'24 Oras' hosts go viral for revealing truth behind their names during blackout
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Social media users commended “24 Oras” hosts Vicky Morales, Pia Arcangel and Atom Araullo for their professionalism...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he almost took a leave of absence from his daily noontime show “It’s Showtime”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
Rabiya Mateo falls into the pool during Miss Universe photo shoot
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Fortunately, she recovered one of the studs from her pair of diamond earrings that fell into the water.
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's Showtime' contestant resorts to becoming online sex worker to survive pandemic
'It's Showtime' contestant resorts to becoming online sex worker to survive pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
An "It's Showtime" contestant admitted to selling his private videos online to survive having no permanent source of income...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;Mabuhay, Pilipinas!&rsquo;: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
‘Mabuhay, Pilipinas!’: Miss Brazil addresses Filipino Miss Universe fans in Tagalog
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The 69th edition of the annual Miss Universe competition has already started. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Alessandra de Rossi on Mother's Day: Being a mom is not the only essence of a woman
Alessandra de Rossi on Mother's Day: Being a mom is not the only essence of a woman
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Alessandra de Rossi shared her frustration on being made to feel "less of a woman" for being not married or not having...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers
Celebrities talk about the unconditional love of mothers
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Ilaw ng tahanan refers to a mother for thousands of reasons.
Entertainment
fbfb
Direk Darryl Yap&rsquo;s films banner launch of Vivamax Middle East
Direk Darryl Yap’s films banner launch of Vivamax Middle East
By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Three of director Darryl Yap’s works from 2019’s Jowable to the more recent and controversial Tililing and the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why I&rsquo;m very proud to be my mother&rsquo;s daughter
Why I’m very proud to be my mother’s daughter
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
It’s the day after Mother’s Day and it’s not too late to pay homage to my mom, Jullie Yap-Daza, who is undeniably...
Entertainment
fbfb
Annabelle Rama looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ricky Lo
Annabelle Rama looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ricky Lo
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Annabelle Rama recalled her disbelief when she first heard that STAR’s Entertainment editor and her best friend of almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with