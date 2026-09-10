^

Entertainment

Jodi Sta. Maria narrates docu on Bangsamoro women, peace

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 3:55pm
Jodi Sta. Maria narrates docu on Bangsamoro women, peace
Jodi Sta. Maria
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Jodi Sta. Maria is lending her voice to ABS-CBN News’ latest documentary, which tells the stories of Bangsamoro women rebuilding their lives after years of conflict.

Titled “Hindi Suntok Sa Buwan Ang Kapayapaan” (Peace is Not a Moonshot), the documentary follows three women whose lives were once connected to the Bangsamoro Islamic Women Auxiliary Brigade (BIWAB) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Written by ABS-CBN News senior producer Dianne RJ Obdin and Palanca award-winning journalist Jeff Canoy, the documentary looks into the women’s transition to civilian life following the 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the MILF.

For Sta. Maria, the project marks her first time to narrate a documentary.

“I feel honored to be able to do this. I was reading the material at ang dami ko rin natutunan,” the actress said.

She also expressed excitement over what lies ahead for the women featured in the documentary.

“Na-excite ako about what’s happening next for these women. Peace is something na matagal nilang inasam…they were praying, yearning, and wishing for more. Hindi lang ‘yong mga kababaihan but the whole community is in transition.”

The project also brings Sta. Maria’s career full circle.

In 2001, she starred in “Bagong Buwan,” directed by the late Marilou Diaz-Abaya, a film that tackled armed conflict in Mindanao and its impact on civilians.

ABS-CBN News head Francis Toral said the team was looking for a voice that could convey the weight of the women’s experiences.

“We were looking for a particular voice that could carry the weight of powerful stories about women searching for purpose in the aftermath of conflict. Jodi’s narration brings life and empathy to these stories that are not often seen and heard,” Toral said.

Toral also expressed appreciation to Sta. Maria for immediately agreeing to be part of the project.

“Hindi Suntok Sa Buwan Ang Kapayapaan” is now streaming on the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel. It will also air on the ABS-CBN News Channel and stream on iWant.

RELATEDJodi Sta. Maria reflects on own motherhood for new film with Agot Isidro

BANGSAMORO

JODI STA MARIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What a roller coaster journey it&rsquo;s been for Baron Geisler and Jamie

What a roller coaster journey it’s been for Baron Geisler and Jamie

By Dolly Anne Carvajal | 17 hours ago
Since the cryptic post of Baron Geisler’s wife, Jamie, is the buzz du jour, I reached out to both of them. But as of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga: A star in Hollywood, a National Artist next?

Lea Salonga: A star in Hollywood, a National Artist next?

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Lea Salonga became the first-ever homegrown Filipino artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 4, marking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Patrick Garcia&rsquo;s daughter Michelle flies to Singapore to chase K-pop dream

Patrick Garcia’s daughter Michelle flies to Singapore to chase K-pop dream

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
At just 13 years old, Michelle Garcia is already taking serious steps toward her dream of pursuing a career in K-pop.
Entertainment
fbtw
Singapore food trip brings back memories of Susan Roces, Mother Lily

Singapore food trip brings back memories of Susan Roces, Mother Lily

By Pat-P Daza | 3 days ago
It’s been eight years since I last visited Singapore.
Entertainment
fbtw
'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
"Uy ex ko, uy husband ko" was the only thing that crossed Sharon Cuneta's mind when Robin Padilla and Kiko...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Xonara, Cloud 7 among performers at 11th PPOP Music Awards

Xonara, Cloud 7 among performers at 11th PPOP Music Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The lineup reflects the growing number of P-pop acts making their mark in the local music industry.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Versusan Live' drums up 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 excitement

'Versusan Live' drums up 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 4 excitement

By Bernard Decloedt | 1 day ago
Get ready for another round of Filipino drag excellence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Obligations over family life: Yeng Constantino says not ready for motherhood

Obligations over family life: Yeng Constantino says not ready for motherhood

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino admitted that she is not yet ready to become a mother, saying she still has responsibilities...
Entertainment
fbtw
So Ji Sub show releases ticket details for all-seated Manila fan meeting

So Ji Sub show releases ticket details for all-seated Manila fan meeting

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Ticketing information for So Ji-sub's Manila return have been released
Entertainment
fbtw
'Never been in question': Kakie Pangilinan stresses love for 'ate' KC Concepcion

'Never been in question': Kakie Pangilinan stresses love for 'ate' KC Concepcion

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kakie Pangilinan made it clear that while she and KC Concepcion haven't spoken in a while, the love between them remains...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with