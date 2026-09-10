Jodi Sta. Maria narrates docu on Bangsamoro women, peace

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Jodi Sta. Maria is lending her voice to ABS-CBN News’ latest documentary, which tells the stories of Bangsamoro women rebuilding their lives after years of conflict.

Titled “Hindi Suntok Sa Buwan Ang Kapayapaan” (Peace is Not a Moonshot), the documentary follows three women whose lives were once connected to the Bangsamoro Islamic Women Auxiliary Brigade (BIWAB) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Written by ABS-CBN News senior producer Dianne RJ Obdin and Palanca award-winning journalist Jeff Canoy, the documentary looks into the women’s transition to civilian life following the 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the MILF.

For Sta. Maria, the project marks her first time to narrate a documentary.

“I feel honored to be able to do this. I was reading the material at ang dami ko rin natutunan,” the actress said.

She also expressed excitement over what lies ahead for the women featured in the documentary.

“Na-excite ako about what’s happening next for these women. Peace is something na matagal nilang inasam…they were praying, yearning, and wishing for more. Hindi lang ‘yong mga kababaihan but the whole community is in transition.”

The project also brings Sta. Maria’s career full circle.

In 2001, she starred in “Bagong Buwan,” directed by the late Marilou Diaz-Abaya, a film that tackled armed conflict in Mindanao and its impact on civilians.

ABS-CBN News head Francis Toral said the team was looking for a voice that could convey the weight of the women’s experiences.

“We were looking for a particular voice that could carry the weight of powerful stories about women searching for purpose in the aftermath of conflict. Jodi’s narration brings life and empathy to these stories that are not often seen and heard,” Toral said.

Toral also expressed appreciation to Sta. Maria for immediately agreeing to be part of the project.

“Hindi Suntok Sa Buwan Ang Kapayapaan” is now streaming on the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel. It will also air on the ABS-CBN News Channel and stream on iWant.

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