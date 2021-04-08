'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' starsÂ Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite

MANILA, Philippines — Is it a sneak peek into the present of P'Shone and Nam?

It has been 11 years when the well-loved fictional Thai couple brought laughter, kilig and tears in the hit Thai teen romantic-comedy movie "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

Fans of Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok were delighted yesterday when the pair posted the commercial for logistics company J&T Express Thailand on their respective Instagram accounts.

The commercial started with the scene of the bittersweet ending of the 2010 film where P'Shone (Mario) brought Nam (Baifern) a bouquet of flowers for Nam who had succcessfully returned to Thailand after years overseas.

The succeeding clips seem to be de ja vu as Baifern's character was seen busy for the launch and opening of her boutique while Mario's character was busy with his photo shoot. With his busy schedule, Mario was not able to make it to her launch that left Baifern disappointed.

The following day, she receives a package from J&T Express. When she opens it, she sees a familiar leather-bound journal. Whe she flips it open, she sees her high school photos that were secretly taken by Mario, just like in one of the scenes of the iconic movie. Mario then appears with a bouquet of flowers and apologizes to her.

Many fans, including Filipinos, trooped to the actors' respective Instagram accounts to leave comments of support and reminisce about the movie that they all came to love.

"Waahhhh walang kupas magpakilig," wrote @chel_080816 on Baifern's IG (@baifernbah).

"Omoooo. It's been 11 yeaarrssss I can't wait," posted @keristalmae on Mario's IG (@mario_mm38).

Both the actors' IG accounts were flooded with heart eye and heart emojis.

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" tells the story of shy girl Nam who harbors secret feelings for the school's heartthrob football player Shone. She had been contented at admiring him from afar but her friends influenced her to improve herself. Along the way, she and Shone, who is her senior at school, found themselves working on a play. This is where they get to know each other and where the story starts.

It was a hit in the Philippines when its Tagalog-dubbed version was aired in one of the local channels.

Both Baifern and Mario even visited the country in 2016 as part of their tour and endorsement for Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe.