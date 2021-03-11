CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
WAYBETTR promises new Pinoy sound
Founders NAKI (right) and NEXXFRIDAY: ‘One of (our) guiding principles is to stay as authentic as possible (to our musical core).’
STAR/File

WAYBETTR promises new Pinoy sound

Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - March 11, 2021 - 12:00am

Staying true to its musical core is what WAYBETTR upholds. Its journey and partnership with VIVA Music Group have officially begun. The new music label aspires to create and explore more the Filipino sound with hip-hop as its main genre.

“We don’t really want to label ourselves early on,” said Wilde Quimson, also known as NAKI, one of the label’s two founders, when asked about WAYBETTR’s identity, in a recent virtual media call. The other one is Emmanuel Salen, a.k.a. NEXXFRIDAY, who also graced the event. “We’re really focused on creating (music), whether it be mainstream or whether it be something different. We don’t really try to label it early on. We’re just trying to create, whatever comes out comes out. One of (our) guiding principles is to stay as authentic as possible but (we) also allow people to relate to us. I guess (there will) be certain songs you’ll hear from us that are kinda mainstream, there (will) be songs na talagang hindi pa naririnig before sa Philippines.”

What WAYBETTR promises is a good, balanced mix of mainstream and new tunes that will appeal to the ear and mind of listeners. The label will also bank on NEXXFRIDAY’s experience as a producer of such hits as Pakinabang by Ex Battalion and Sandali by Because, and NAKI’s background in digital and performance marketing. The latter shared in a press statement that “majority of our operational and marketing efforts will leverage our understanding of data and technology, digital communities and digital marketing.”

Although its music is evolving, WAYBETTR has already a sound of its own. “One of the words that we’ve been hearing from the people in the industry that have listened to our songs is it’s wavy,” said NAKI. “It’s a very modern term, it’s a wavy type of sound. Since me and NEXX are both producers, when we’re creating a sound, what we prioritize is the feeling behind the sound. From the production, that’s gonna carry the emotion and the feeling of the track… I guess one another description I can add to our sound is, of high quality. You’ll definitely hear our attention to detail, all the little sounds, all the little nuances in the track, talagang pinaglalaanan namin ng oras ‘yun (we would give each ample time). It’s wavy, it’s high quality. It is very detailed.”

DEN?, the music label’s first official artist, will release her debut single Gusto With Ya tomorrow, March 12, in all digital streaming platforms

The listening public can expect more Filipino elements (as manifested also in the musical instruments) being incorporated into WAYBETTR music. NEXXFRIDAY will take the lead in utilizing sounds that are described as Pinoy classic and reminiscent of songs played on the radio that parents of their generation listen to. WAYBETTR’s task is to capture the essence of that (collective) sound and give it a modern twist. “That’s how we incorporate a lot of Filipino elements into our music,” said NAKI.

The media brief shared that NAKI considers Scooter Braun, Kanye West and Elon Musk as his musical influences, while NEXXFRIDAY has Mark Beats, Flip D, Bojam, Klumcee, Mike Dean, OVO40 and Illangelo on his list. The group interview also had NAKI sharing that he grew up listening to his parents’ choice of 2000s and ‘90s R&B. With that, WAYBETTR takes on the challenge to create a hip-hop or a rap sound that is uniquely Filipino, as NAKI said in the media information and interview, given the Western influences any artist has encountered. The music label will continue the tradition of finding and expressing the Pinoy voice in music. It is also a creative avenue for hip-hop people to converge and collaborate.

WAYBETTR “rides on its creative waves” to disrupt what is existing by coming up with something new. “In the past five years, dahan, dahan ng nag-iba yung consumption ng music (the music consumption has slowly changed), it has become increasingly digital,” said NAKI. “Everybody that’s playing in the music space is slowly adapting to it. What I meant by being a disruptor in the industry is that we’re gonna be a digital first type of record label. We already understand what the people like, what our audience likes, what type of content they want from us and we know how to reach them through our platforms.”

The creative people behind WAYBETTR need, as NAKI suggested, is to maximize the tools they have access to and stick to their strategy in creating authentic music, which comes “from our own take and just publishing it, capturing the ears of the audience. Mostly (it’s) taking the risk on our sound and just going for it.”

Among its artists are DEN?, (which is pronounced as the name Deni, not the verb “deny”), FTD, Jae K and the Tus Brothers. As WAYBETTR’s first official artist, DEN? will release her debut single titled Gusto With Ya tomorrow, March 12, in all digital streaming platforms. DEN?, based on the information given to media, is a singer-songwriter, R&B artist and dance artist. She is into contemporary R&B and pop and worked with BECAUSE as a session musician.

DENY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cathy Yang: From television to telecommunications
Cathy Yang: From television to telecommunications
By Ching M. Alano | 1 day ago
The morning after Super Typhoon Ulysses unleashed its deadly wrath on Luzon, we hear the comforting, familiar voice of Cathy...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
A Smart way to know Chris Evans better and closer
A Smart way to know Chris Evans better and closer
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
What could be a “Smarter” way of getting to know Captain America star Chris Evans better and closer than via a...
Entertainment
fbfb
The 'new' Cristine Reyes: 'Maldita' no more
The 'new' Cristine Reyes: 'Maldita' no more
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
By her own words, Cristine Reyes admitted that she used to be "maldita" (grumpy) and that Diego Loyzaga is her first on-screen...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards started their workshop for their upcoming movie adapted from a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
A d&eacute;j&agrave; vu experience for Gabby Concepcion
A déjà vu experience for Gabby Concepcion
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
He did run in a local election (for mayor of a Metro Manila town, now a city) years ago, but Gabby Concepcion insists that...
Entertainment
fbfb
RJ rocks Filipino classics
RJ rocks Filipino classics
By Baby A. Gil | 1 hour ago
Ramon Jacinto is a busy businessman. He is involved in steel and radio and TV broadcasting and retail.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis
Exclusive
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith revealed the reason why she haven’t drop the “Smith” on her surname...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto sizzles in 24th birthday photoshoot
Julia Barretto sizzles in 24th birthday photoshoot
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto celebrated her 24th birthday by posting her sexy photoshoot on the beach. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo ranks 2nd at Miss Grand International's Get-to-Know challenge
Samantha Bernardo ranks 2nd at Miss Grand International's Get-to-Know challenge
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 11 hours ago
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo ranked second in the one-minute get-to-know-you challenge given by the Miss Grand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with