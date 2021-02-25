The time has come for Jayda

This is the story of two songs which are oh-so-personal that listening to them is like dissecting the singer-composers’ hearts. The first, titled Paano Kung Naging Tayo?, is by Jayda and the second, My Everyday Valentine, is by US-based JoAnne Lorenzana.

Paano Kung Naging Tayo? proves that Jayda is the sum total of her parents’ best qualities (talent and looks) and it should be an effective vehicle to solo stardom without banking on her mom Jessa Zaragoza and dad Dingdong Avanzado.

Accompanied by a video with her screen partner Rhys Miguel, Jayda comes up with a song that expresses feelings way beyond her years. She’s only 15 and yet she wrote melody and lyrics as if she has been through a lot in terms of relationships, creating a mixture of hurt, regret, happiness and, yes, love.

“She’s too young to have a boyfriend,” said Mama Jessa, although several guys are “eyeing” her, among them Darren Espanto who is reported to have been sending Jayda “feelers” as well as to Cassy Legaspi (Carmina and Zoren’s daughter).

Incidentally, Jayda collaborates with Darren on her first single, Sana Tayo Na, released last year. Why Jayda is not getting the attention and the push that she truly deserves is a puzzle.

Will Paano Kung Naging Tayo? finally propel her to stardom and help her make a name of her own. (Take note: she has opted not to use either of her parents’ surnames perhaps to avoid being accused of riding on the crest of their popularity.)

Jayda is a complete package. Did you know that Paano Kung Naging Tayo? is a one-girl job? She also produced and directed the music video that shows her and Rhys a handsome pair.

Her time has come...hopefully!

(Note: Listen to Sana Tayo Na and Paano Kung Naging Tayo? on Spotify and other platforms.)

JoAnne’s ‘everyday Valentine’

“I wanted to write a love song that promoted the relevance of Valentine’s all year round. Why? Because the person you love, or someone you loved and has gone before you, always lingers in your heart.”

That’s how JoAnne Lorenzana describes the song My Everyday Valentine which she wrote for her husband.

“The lyrics bring us back to when we first met. The first stanza says, I look at you/and all the memories come my way/Suddenly, I think back when I first met you. Every couple has its own story and a chock full of memories from the first day they met. Some remember their instant connection at a party, a gathering, on a blind date. Some remember how their love began with friendship because they went to school together or were officemates who lunched together (like our parents). Some rode the same transportation to work every day. This is what My Everyday Valentine is about. It’s a love song for a loved one, better half, honey, darling, sweetheart, mahal, irog, kabiyak.”

I see that smile

That took me to that special place

Where our hearts

Always found a way to stay

Recalled JoAnne, “I wrote part of the lyrics in late 2016 and completed it early 2017, then I reached out to prolific songwriter-friend Jimmy Borja. I asked him to collaborate with me on the melody. I am only too grateful he shared his brilliance in writing the music to complete the song. The song finally came into full fruition in December 2020, when it was masterfully arranged by Jimmy Antiporda.”

According to JoAnne, a recent “unforgettable event involving my husband that changed our lives forever” inspired her to write the song, without elaborating what that experience was.

“This Valentine season is unforgettable because it deepened our relationship in the most profound, miraculous way. I learned that an experience that comes nearest to a loss affects you in many ways. You learn a lot. Your faith is challenged beyond your belief. But your faith remains because you know God loves you beyond measure.

“I cannot overemphasize the need to let a loved one know how much we treasure him every day. Let’s not waste any moment. Let us let him know he’s our ‘Everyday Valentine’.”

(Additional note from JoAnne: Credits also go to our mixing and mastering engineer Robert Preston of GetReel Productions, multi-media artist Craig Abaya [a dear brother-cousin], NeoMONDE Productions, family and friends. Most of all, I thank our Dear God, from Whom all gifts, blessings and miracles flow. My Everyday Valentine is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music and your choice of streaming services.)

