Xander Ford behind bars for Violence Against Women case

MANILA, Philippines — Internet personality Xander Ford has been detained at a facility of the Manila Police District Station 2 police community precinct following his arrest over a violence against women complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend.

Law enforcers served the warrant of arrest on Xander (real name Marlou Arizala) at a Pasay City restaurant on Tuesday evening for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

The former Hasht5 member’s camp aims to post bail set at P18,000 for his temporary freedom.

The Philippine Commission on Women considers violence against women a pervasive social problem in the Philippines, with one on every four women in the Philippines having experienced physical, emotional or sexual violence by their husband or partner based on 2017 Philippine Statistical Authority survey data.

PCW said violence against women is linked to inequal power relations between men and women.

"Societal norms and traditions dictate people to think that men are the leaders, pursuers, and providers, and take on the dominant roles in society while women are the nurturers, men’s companions and supporters, and take on the subordinate roles in society. This perception leads men to gain more power over women. Hence, VAW becomes a form of men’s expression of control over women to retain power," it said.

VAW is not limited to phsyical violence and RA 9262 considers the following as forms of violence and abuse:

Sexual violence or the act that is sexual in nature, committed against a woman or her child

Psychological violence or the act or omission that causes or likely to cause mental or emotional suffering of the victim

Economic abuse or the act that makes or attempts to make a woman financially dependent

Xander’s management, Star Image, said that they will assist their representative, but are by no means tolerating his alleged actions.

“Natuloy 'yung kaso sa kanya (Xander) nung ex-girlfriend niya. Ngayon gusto ko pong sabihin sa inyo na bilang management, pupuntahan po namin siya pero we are not tolerating him kung talagang meron siyang maling ginawa at pagkamamali, after ng hearing sa korte, then he needs to face the consequence or consequences ng action na ginawa niya,” Star Image Artist Management general manager David Cabawatan said in an official video statement.

“Pero ngayon since hindi pa nalilitis o hindi pa siya nagsisimula yung hearing sa judge, so may karapatan pa siya magpiyansa.”

Xander has since asked for his ex-girlfriend's forgiveness while claiming his own innocence.

"Wala naman akong ginawang masama sa kanya, pero humihingi na lang po ako ng tawad sa kanya. Magpapakababa na lang po ako. sana mapatawad mo ako," the suspect said.

Social media personality Marlou Arizala, commonly known as Xander Ford, pleads for forgiveness from his ex-girlfriend following his arrest on Tuesday night. | Video by Miguel de Guzman/The Philippine Star pic.twitter.com/efLwsSs1bY — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 22, 2020

"Sana maawa ka sa akin kasi magpa-Pasko tapos ganito 'yung mangyayari sa pamilya ko, sa mama ko. Ako lang 'yung inaasahan ng pamilya ko."

Violence against women may be reported through these hotlines:

PNP Hotline: 177

Aleng Pulis Hotline: 0919 777 7377

PNP Women and Children Protection Center

24/7 AVAWCD Office: (02) 8532-6690

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO)

Hotline: (02) 8929-9436 local 106, 107, or 159 (local “0” for operator)

(+62) 9393233665