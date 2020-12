â€˜Bakuna in English is BACON?â€™

STAr/ File

Of course, bacon is not the English word for bakuna but I will try to make a connection — the ‘19’ of COVID-19 came from 2019, Year of the Pig. Bakuna is a cure, bacon is salt-cured. Salt is asin. Therefore, bacon is asintomatic! And maybe, asin came from VACCINE! Ngek! Teka, nagkababuyan na! Photo shows Ang Poet Nyo and The Bacon of Florence (Porcellino di Firenze).