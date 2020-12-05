KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss International Bea Santiago undergoes dialysis 5x in a week
Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago
Instagram/Bea Rose Santiago
Miss International Bea Santiago undergoes dialysis 5x in a week
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago revealed that she’s having a dialysis five times a week because of her Chronic Kidney Disease.

In her Instagram account, the beauty queen said she’s having a hard time with her protein intake.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bea Rose (@bea.santiago)

 

“So I’ve been having a hard time with my protein intake and now I have low phosphate, low hemoglobin and having muscle aches,” Bea shared.

“My Doctors and nutritionist recommended many vegan options but after 2months I am now a pescatarian on the weekends and vegetarian on weekdays. I dont consume cow’s milk and eggs but I do love oats milk and goat’s cheese,” she added.

She said she needed weekly Aranesp to help her with her dialysis.

“I need weekly Aranesp and Iron shots to help me since I dialyze 5x a week and each time is 8 hrs while I sleep. Works like magic,” she said.

“I love being plant based and right now Im gonna slowly transition AGAIN! Only problem is IM A LAZY COOK and a dialysis patient. Still recommending to all to live by a plant- based diet just make sure u eat proper nutrition,” she added.

Bea revealed that she has Chronic Kidney Disease last 2018.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bea Rose (@bea.santiago)

BEA SANTIAGO MISS INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maine Mendoza tells OFWs: Treat yourself
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Maine Mendoza could have easily represented the privileged class, having been born into it.
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli shares dream for Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine's family
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli admitted that his wedding with "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo would have been complete...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Parang guguho ang mundo': Anthony Taberna breaks down but admires daughter's courage in battling leukemia
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
He thanked the Lord for continuously healing Zoey and shared the greatest lesson he got from the experience: Life is so precious,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli reveals planned 'second wedding' with Sarah Geronimo
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli revealed that there was supposed to be another wedding with wife Sarah Geronimo but it didn't push...
Entertainment
fbfb
Beauty queen at 45: Giselle Sanchez to represent Philippines in international pageant
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV host-actress Giselle Sanchez will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Noble Queen of the Universe pageant this...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
WATCH: Duterte encourages Pinoys to watch MMFF movies online
7 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte encourages Filipinos from all over the world to patronize locally produced films by supporting the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe finalist Rachel Peters loses dog, but saves man's life
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters saved a man from drowning.
Entertainment
fbfb
What to expect from 'Pinoy Big Brother Connect'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
We can expect a twist on PBB Connect, according to director Lauren Dyogi.
Entertainment
fbfb
The other half of Frontrow
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
It takes two to tango, it’s true, whether on the dance floor or in business.
Entertainment
fbfb
So long to Filmbox Arthouse
By Juaniyo Arcellana | 18 hours ago
Netflix may be all the rage, especially when all the movie houses and multiplexes are closed in the time of pandemic, but...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with