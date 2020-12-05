Miss International Bea Santiago undergoes dialysis 5x in a week

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago revealed that she’s having a dialysis five times a week because of her Chronic Kidney Disease.

In her Instagram account, the beauty queen said she’s having a hard time with her protein intake.

“So I’ve been having a hard time with my protein intake and now I have low phosphate, low hemoglobin and having muscle aches,” Bea shared.

“My Doctors and nutritionist recommended many vegan options but after 2months I am now a pescatarian on the weekends and vegetarian on weekdays. I dont consume cow’s milk and eggs but I do love oats milk and goat’s cheese,” she added.

She said she needed weekly Aranesp to help her with her dialysis.

“I need weekly Aranesp and Iron shots to help me since I dialyze 5x a week and each time is 8 hrs while I sleep. Works like magic,” she said.

“I love being plant based and right now Im gonna slowly transition AGAIN! Only problem is IM A LAZY COOK and a dialysis patient. Still recommending to all to live by a plant- based diet just make sure u eat proper nutrition,” she added.

Bea revealed that she has Chronic Kidney Disease last 2018.