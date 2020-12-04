KOREAN WAVE
Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson rekindle romance rumors with online exchanges
Kapamilya celebrities Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson
The STAR/ File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 7:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson recently exchanged messages on social media.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted the screenshot of their movie "Between Maybes," inviting Gerald to watch it on Netlfix.

"Tara @andersongeraldjr," Julia wrote.

Gerald re-shared Julia's IG story, replying with "Tara."

"Between Maybes," to be streamed on Netflix starting December 3, was the 2019 film of Julia and Gerald. Rumors have it that the two got close while shooting the film.

Julia and Gerald have remained quiet on the rumors that they are now a couple.

Recently, Julia said in an interview that she is now in-love.

She, however, did not want to disclose who’s the guy she’s in love with because she said she learned her lesson when it came to publicizing her relationships.

RELATED: Julia Barretto admits being in a new relationship

