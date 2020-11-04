KOREAN WAVE
Julia Barretto admits being in a new relationship
Actress Julia Barretto
ABS-CBN/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto made a confession that she is now in love.

In the November issue of Mega Entertainment, Julia was asked by G3 San Diego if she’s in love.

“Yeah,” Julia replied.

She, however, did not want to disclose who’s the guy she’s in love with because she said she learned her lesson when it came to publicizing her relationships.

“I think nobody understands the kind of trauma of having a relationship so public, and then also have a lot of people see when your relationship fails. Like it’s so traumatizing for me because I genuinely cared about this guy, I genuinely loved this guy, and then I shared so much that when we broke up, they thought they knew the whole story,” she explained.

Julia reflected on her past experiences, saying: “They thought they knew my pains, they thought they knew my joys, they thought they knew everything—all the reasons that caused the breakup. But nobody really does.”

"So one of the things I made myself confident in when it comes to my personal relationships is that, I’m in control. I am in total control of how much I am only willing to share and how much I am only allowing people to know. I’ve already come to realize how important it is to protect your peace and privacy—and that both go well together,” she said.

Julia first hinted about her happy love life in March when she posted about her birthday dinner with her family and a loved one.

Social media users also speculated that she was the girl on rumored boyfriend Gerald Anderson's beach house in Zambales.

Recently, Julia promoted Gerald’s beach resort in her Instagram story. 

Last September, Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, Julia's ex-boyfriend, revealed that he wanted to talk to Gerald because of the controversies surrounding them. 

In Cinema One's "Cinema News At Home Edition," a fan asked Joshua who he wants to talk to during this lockdown. 

“Siguro si Kuya Gerald, pero hindi online, hindi ko kailangang i-online. Siya, kasi na-realize ko nu'ng quarantine, nu'ng nag-lockdown, ang hirap, ang liit ng industriya namin. Ang hirap nu'ng may ka-awkward-an," Joshua said. 

Joshua added that he already texted Gerald, but he is yet to receive a reply. 

“Ang ginawa ko, tinext ko siya, sabi ko, ‘Bro, Joshua ito. Gusto ko lang maging honest, lahat.’ Tinext ko siya ng ganu'n, pero hindi pa siya nagre-reply,” he said. 

“Hanggang du'n lang ang kaya kong ibigay na text. Para ma-clear lang 'yung air sa lahat ng nangyari."

Joshua admitted that he wanted to clear things out with Gerald so there would be no awkward feelings between them. 

“Nahihirapan akong gumalaw, parang gan'un 'yung feeling. 'Yun 'yung isa sa na-realize ko nu'ng quarantine, nu'ng lockdown—ang hirap nung may ka-awkward-an ka. Nagka-issue kayo, ganyan," he said. 

“I'm being honest lang, ha, kasi ako wala naman akong kaso sa kanya. Ako, sobrang cool na ako sa kanya. Ako, okay na ako sa kanya. Kuya ko kasi siya, same handler kami," he added. 

It can be recalled that Gerald was allegedly the reason why Joshua and Julia broke up. Gerald and Julia co-starred in the Black Sheep movie "Between Maybes."

Gerald's ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo said that the actor suddenly "ghosted" her that caused their own breakup. 

RELATED: Gerald Anderson shows up as ghost after Bea Alonzo interview as 'ghostbuster'

