ABS-CBN/Released
John Lloyd Cruz to guest in first ever Boy Abunda interview since hiatus
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz will appear as a special guest in the upcoming episode of Boy Abunda’s “The Best Talk,” streaming live this Saturday (November 21), 9 p.m. on Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu.

The television and film actor will be the one to throw questions to the "King of Talk" while the two engage in a lighthearted tête-à-tête online, ABS-CBN said in a statement released to Philstar.com.

The announcement of Cruz's supposed showbiz "comeback" through the TV guesting came just as Cruz's alleged last partner, Ellen Adarna, was reported to be making a showbiz return via a new TV5 sitcom.

Related: Ellen Adarna to reportedly star in TV5 sitcom with John Estrada

Dubbed "a show for a cause," “The Best Talk” enables Abunda to donate all his virtual gift earnings from the upcoming episode to charity.

Last Saturday, the Kapamilya host had a fun chat with guests Kakai Bautista, Sky Quizon, KD Estrada and Elmo Magalona. The episode’s gift earnings will be turned over to Kabataan sa Kartilya ng Katipunan (KKK) for the benefit of families devastated by typhoon Ulysses.

Launched just last October, the online show also featured Kisses Delavin, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Darren Espanto, Jayda and Ryan Bang in previous episodes.

The show streams under FYE Channel, which contains various entertainment and lifestyle programs featuring Kapamilya streamers on Kumu daily.

RELATED: Charo Santos still grieves ABS-CBN shutdown, misses John Lloyd Cruz

