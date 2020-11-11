Charo Santos still grieves ABS-CBN shutdown, misses John Lloyd Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Charo Santos-Concio admitted that she is still grieving over the shutdown of media giant ABS-CBN Corp. after the Congress denied its franchise renewal.

Speaking with Noel Ferrer on YouTube’s weekly talk show, “Level Up,” Charo said she feels that she lost her child in the process.

“I couldn’t describe the pain when ABS-CBN was shut down. I felt so much pain and extreme sadness. That was very traumatic for me, as well, even if I am retired from the company," she said.

“Parang sakit ng isang ina na ipinag-buntis mo ‘yung anak mo ng siyam na buwan. Iniluwal mo, pinalaki mo, inaruga mo. Tapos nakita mo na pinatay at wala kang magawa. Helpless ka. Masakit. I’m still grieving," she added.

In the same interview, Charo said she is missing on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz as she described the actor's brilliance.

“John Lloyd is a very intense actor. I saw him when he auditioned for ABS-CBN when he was only 13 years old. I was a member of the panel. In a short interview, I already saw that may pupuntahan itong batang ito. Malalim," she said.

“There’s a certain intensity in him. He’s the kind of actor who gets into the zone. Sometimes nga, nakaka-intimidate. He stays in the character. He is a professional. He’s an introvert. But if he trusts you, he will bare his soul to you. I love Lloydie. I miss him,” she added.

She also mentioned Piolo Pascual whom she considers as her number one crush..

“The quality of Piolo that drew me to him? Madali siyang maka-gaangan ng loob. Mabait. Gwapo talaga si Piolo. Aminin natin. Adonis,” she said.

She also hoped that the reuniom movie of Piolo and Judy Ann Santos will push through someday.

“I will pray that the stars will align for their reunion movie to happen,” she said.