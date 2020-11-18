Ellen Adarna to reportedly star in TV5 sitcom with John Estrada

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and model Ellen Adarna is set to make a showbiz comeback as she will be reportedly paired with John Estrada in an upcoming TV5 sitcom.

According to a Philippine Entertainment Portal report, Ellen and John will be paired in the "John En Ellen," a sitcom inspired by the Dolphy and Nida Blanca classic sitcom "John and Marsha."

Related Stories Did John Lloyd Cruz cheat? Ellen Adarna speaks up

The two will be joined by Ronaldo Valdez, Laboching, Long Mejia and Angelina Cruz in the cast.

The shooting will reportedly start on January 5, 2021 in Antipolo, with the pilot episode set to air on January 17.

ABS-CBN's former creative manager Willy Cuevas will direct the sitcom.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna sets record straight on alleged showbiz comeback