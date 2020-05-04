MOVIES
John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna
@ekomsi via Instagram, screenshot
Did John Lloyd Cruz cheat? Ellen Adarna speaks up
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna cleared on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz of cheating allegations after she talked about a cheating incident with an ex-boyfriend.

In her Instagram account, Ellen posted on her IG story that John Lloyd didn’t cheat on her.

“Just to clear everything. Nope. Dili sya ang ni-ghost and dili sya ang ni-cheat,” Ellen wrote.

People on social media believed that John Lloyd cheated on Ellen after she posted on her IG story a video describing how her former lover cheated on her.

“This guy nagbakasyon siya nasaktan ako. Sa pag-uli niya sa bahay wala na akong mga gamit…I just left. Gwapa ako,” Ellen said.

Ellen recently admitted that she is now dating a Spanish guy.

Related: Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain

Ellen and John Lloyd have a child together named Elias.

Recently, Ellen revealed her co-parenting set up with John Lloyd.

An Instagram user asked Ellen how often does she see her son.

"He stays with me. He sleeps over his dad's place twice a week because we co-parent," Ellen replied. 

RELATED: Review: Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz's IG chat that was actually an experimental film

ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
