Ellen Adarna sets record straight on alleged showbiz comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna will not be back in the showbiz limelight very soon as she will spend the next years of her life being a full-time mom to Elias.

In an interview with RX93.1 over the weekend, Ellen said she’s not closing her doors to the showbiz industry, but will not be back for the next seven years.

"No, no. I don't want to say, like, forever, right? But definitely, not in the next seven years," Ellen stressed.

"I want to be with my son in his formative years. I'm a very hands-on mom," she added.

Ellen gave birth to Elias, her son with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz, in June 2008.

The interview, however, didn’t discuss Ellen’s relationship with John Lloyd amid reports that the two have split up.

Recently, Ellen revealed her experience of dealing with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder in the last three years.

In her Instagram story, she revealed that she underwent mental training to deal with her problem.

“I went to therapy. I had two psychiatrists. I did counselling and a lot of talking... yes, I was on medications. I was on a lot of tranquilizers," Ellen said in the video.

The sexy model added that she had panic attacks.

"My panic attacks were really, really bad to the point that my body would shake and then I'd puke. It was so weird. And you know at that time, I didn't know what it was because I never had anxiety that serious. At first I thought I was gonna die because everything was getting hard, my muscles were getting so stiff and I felt like I couldn't breathe," she said.

"So that was my anxiety, and then I was just also very sad. I was in a very dark place for two years, almost three years," she confessed.