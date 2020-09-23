First-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant will be both traditional, virtual

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 will push through despite the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In its official Facebook account, Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization announced that the coronation night will be aired on GMA on October 25.

“See Miss Universe Philippines in a new light! The biggest online pageant series of the Philippines premieres on September 27, 2020! It is an incredible look in the journeys of the contenders culminating on the main pageant night on October 25, 2020 to be aired on national TV!” the organization wrote.

“We’re happy to officially announce that Miss Universe Philippines 2020 will be aired this October 25 on GMA!” it wrote in another post.

Jonas Gaffud, MUP creative and events director, said that traditional segments are expected but viewers should watch out for twists.

“It will have the traditional segments expected from a beauty pageant, but watch out for a fresher and insightful take. Our team poured their heart and soul to this and we are so excited to finally unveil our work,” he said.

MUP National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee told "24 Oras" in a Tuesday interview that this year's first ever MUP pageant will mix both virtual and face-to-face events, with some pre-pageant segments to be released in episodes.

According to her, the international competition will push through since there is still no advice from the Miss Universe Organization about a cancellation.

