Liza Soberano's camp denounces red-tagging

MANILA, Philippines — The legal counsel of Kapamilya star Liza Soberano on Thursday issued an official statement condemning the red-tagging against the actress on social media.

“We denounce in the strongest terms the 'red-tagging' of our client, Ms. Liza Soberano, in some social media platforms. Expressing her love and respect for women and children is her personal advocacy,” lawyer Juanito Lim Jr. said in the statement.

Related Stories Parlade scolded for threat to Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray

He added that Liza is apolitical and not associated with any particular political entity.

"She does not support nor antagonize any person's political views. The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practised all her life. We, thus call on everyone concerned to be circumspect in associating our client with their respective political beliefs, whatever it may be."

The statement from Liza’s camp follows the warning of a military official, Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., against her and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray for having ties with women's group Gabriela.

Parlade threatened Soberano that she might end up like Josephine Anne Lapira, a 22-year-old student from UP Manila who was killed in a 2017 shootout between the military and suspected New People's Army members in Batangas.

Related: Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela

Red-tagging of Liza on social media recently peaked after the actress spoke as a special guest on the Gabriela Youth webinar “Mga Tinig ni Nene: Reclaiming Our Voice on the International Day of the Girl Child."

Liza discussed issues faced by women and children during the pandemic and implored other celebrities and influencers to do the same.

“The norm of society has conditioned women and children to stay quiet when dealing with hardships and struggles because nobody is going to do anything anyway. Yet why do they also expect us women, women alike and children, to remain resilient through these struggles?” she said then.

“Because change cannot be just the responsibility of the people who need it most. They need the support of everyone, especially those of the highest power, if we are to see true change.”

Related: Liza Soberano rallies influencers to uphold women's, children's rights during pandemic