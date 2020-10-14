KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Liza Soberano rallies influencers to uphold women's, children's rights during pandemic
Liza Soberano
Maybelline New York/Released
Liza Soberano rallies influencers to uphold women's, children's rights during pandemic
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano lent her platform to raising awareness on issues faced by women and children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrity influencer was featured as the special guest for the Tuesday evening webinar “Mga Tinig ni Nene: Reclaiming Our Voice on the International Day of the Girl Child.”

 

 

The 22-year-old discussed “the young woman's contribution on raising awareness and creating a safe environment for young women amid the pandemic.”

“The norm of society has conditioned women and children to stay quiet when dealing with hardships and struggles because nobody is going to do anything anyway. Yet why do they also expect us women, women alike and children, to remain resilient through these struggles?” she said.

“Because change cannot be just the responsibility of the people who need it most. They need the support of everyone, especially those of the highest power, if we are to see true change.”

Liza said that she has personally overcome her previous contradiction of staying silent out of fear.

“I know I haven’t always been the most vocal about my opinions and about the advocacies that I feel very strong for, because I was always afraid that I would be dividing my supporters. I was afraid of creating conflict. Ang paniniwala ko po dati na 'pag artista ka, dapat umiiwas ka sa lahat ng issues. Dapat we just keep talking about our craft and the next movie we’re making and everything. Kasi, I was afraid that people would judge me. They would say na, 'What do I know, I’m just a girl, I’m just an actress',” she confessed.

“But then I realized, especially, most recently when there was someone who made a sexual abuse comment towards me… I realized the impact of me standing up for myself, especially after I filed a criminal case against somebody who made a rape joke against me.”

Related: Liza Soberano personally files criminal charges vs Converge employee over rape joke

Liza concluded her speech by highlighting the importance of using one's influence to create a safer environment for women and youth.

“As a woman, as a Filipino artist, I think that women and influencers alike should start speaking up. They can contribute not only awareness about these issues, but also encouragement and confidence to our fellow women and children — that they need to learn to stand up for themselves.”

The webinar has since attracted thousands of viewers and engagements, even reshared by LizQuen and Liza fan pages.

Liza joined a lineup of women activists, including Gabriela Youth national secretary-general Clarice Palce, Andria Vera of Alyansa ng mga Residente sa Katuparan Youth, lawyer Minnie Lopez of Gabriela Services and Children’s Rehabilitation Center Deputy Director Nikki Aserios.

Topics discussed include women’s and children’s rights, young women’s psychosocial needs amid the pandemic and a community situationer in Tondo, Manila.

“The goal of this webinar is to instill awareness among the youth about women and children's rights, especially in the time of the pandemic,” host Kat Estrella of Gabriela Youth said.

“Now more than ever is it timely since there are different forms of harassment, misogyny and violence against women around us. We must amplify the voice of women and children to fight for their rights under a system that brazenly disregards and disrespects women and children.”

GABRIELA YOUTH LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah asks netizens to stop hating sister Pia Wurtzbach
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah Wurtzbach, the controversial sister of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, appealed to social media users to stop hating...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maymay’s new house reminds her of Pinoy Big Brother
By Kane Errol Choa | 14 hours ago
Maymay Entrata admits she finds it difficult to watch herself in Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7, currently being shown on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Pa'no na pelikula natin?': Judy Ann Santos vetoes Sharon Cuneta's plan to retire
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta announced that she’s retiring soon from show business.
Entertainment
fbfb
'So lucky to have you': Heart Evangelista pens 'cheesy' birthday greeting for Chiz Escudero
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista turned to social media to greet her husband Chiz Escudero a happy birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Benguet to host Miss Universe Philippines bets
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Benguet province will host more than 50 bets for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on October 15 and 16.
Entertainment
fbfb
Camila Cabello wraps up ‘Cinderella’ musical movie
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
"There are no villains in this movie."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Newest Kapuso' Khalil Ramos receives hearty GMA welcome from Gabbi Garcia
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
Fans expressed hope that Khalil’s move brings the celebrity couple a step closer to another project together.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with