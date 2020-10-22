KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela
From left: Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray, Angel Locsin
Maybelline New York, ABS-CBN/Released; Elvin Vivas via Catriona Gray's Instagram
Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received warning from Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine Army's Southern Luzon commander, for having ties with women's group Gabriela. 

In his statement posted in National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Facebook page, Parlade asked the people to stop red-tagging Liza. 

 

READ | Statement of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. on Liza Soberano being “red-tagged” Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano....

Posted by National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

 

"Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano. It's not fair to her. She is merely supporting advocacy for women's rights. She has to be protected in the exercise of her rights. Is she an NPA? No, of course not. Not yet. So let's help educate her and the other celebrity targets of Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan (MAKIBAKA), the Underground Mass Organization hiding under Gabriela Women's Party," Parlade said. 

Parlade, however, warned Liza as well as Catriona to be careful with the group.

"Liza Soberano, there' s still a chance to abdicate that group. If you don't, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira @ELLA, former Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela Youth of UP, Manila and defender of women's rights, even against sexual predators amongst her comrades in the NPA unit she joined which is clearly stated in her handwritten letter addressed to a certain @EMIL. It's a pity she learned about non sense things like nabbing a firearm, exploitation while already inside the underground. It was too late, she is dead," Parlade said. 

"The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don't follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this," he alleged.

ANGEL LOCSIN CATRIONA GRAY LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Super Tekla goes viral due to alleged sexual abuses
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
She claimed that Tekla also forced her to make love with him even in the presence of their nephew and baby.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Miss Universe Philippines assures candidates' safety after Miss Sorsogon quits due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe Philippines Organization vowed to protect all of its candidates from the novel coronavirus disease 2019...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Got yer back': 'Avengers' stars avenge Chris Pratt from bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo came to the defense of their “Avengers” co-star Chris Pratt...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
‘I encourage it’: Kris Aquino on son Bimby joining politics, basketball, showbiz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
At 13 years old, Bimby is now already six feet tall. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Christi spreads good vibes in Teka, Teka, Teka
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Teka, Teka, Teka is among the tunes produced in this time of the global health crisis.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
WATCH: Arnel Pineda shares updates on Hollywood movie about his life
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
International singer Arnel Pineda revealed an update about the upcoming Hollywood movie based on his life.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Miss Universe Philippines bet named new Ginebra Calendar Girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
“I’m so thrilled. I’m so proud and honored to represent Ginebra San Miguel. This is an opportunity of a...
Entertainment
fbfb
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin apologizes over viral pornographic Zoom call
1 day ago
A top US commentator and author who exposed himself on a Zoom call isn't the first case of unwitting nudity while video conferencing,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 contestant comes out as bisexual
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines will air on GMA-7 at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 25.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with