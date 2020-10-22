Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray receive warning from AFP official about Angel Locsin, Gabriela

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray received warning from Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., the Philippine Army's Southern Luzon commander, for having ties with women's group Gabriela.

In his statement posted in National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Facebook page, Parlade asked the people to stop red-tagging Liza.

READ | Statement of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. on Liza Soberano being “red-tagged” Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano.... Posted by National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

"Let us not red-tag Liza Soberano. It's not fair to her. She is merely supporting advocacy for women's rights. She has to be protected in the exercise of her rights. Is she an NPA? No, of course not. Not yet. So let's help educate her and the other celebrity targets of Malayang Kilusan ng Bagong Kababaihan (MAKIBAKA), the Underground Mass Organization hiding under Gabriela Women's Party," Parlade said.

Parlade, however, warned Liza as well as Catriona to be careful with the group.

"Liza Soberano, there' s still a chance to abdicate that group. If you don't, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira @ELLA, former Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela Youth of UP, Manila and defender of women's rights, even against sexual predators amongst her comrades in the NPA unit she joined which is clearly stated in her handwritten letter addressed to a certain @EMIL. It's a pity she learned about non sense things like nabbing a firearm, exploitation while already inside the underground. It was too late, she is dead," Parlade said.

"The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don't follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this," he alleged.