Heaven Peralejo thanks ex Jimuel Pacquiao for defending her over money issue

MANILA, Philippines — Jimuel Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao's son, defended ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo over claims that the young actress borrowed money from the senator.

In his Instagram account, Jimuel posted on his IG story to clarify the issue.

"I would like to clarify that the issue posted by Lolit Solis and fashionpulis about Heaven is false. There was no money given and there was no communication," Jimuel wrote.

"We keep getting involved in these issues and I just want to clear things up. She is not that type of girl and we are in good terms so no need for all the bashing," he added.

Heaven also took to her Instagram account to deny the issue.

“The past few weeks have redefined the public’s impression of me. It was hurtful and I needed some time to think it through. I’ll get straight to the point. I didn’t ask anyone for money. I am beyond grateful that I am blessed with opportunities to earn an honest living. Whatever I have now is a product of my hard work and not extracted from anyone’s pockets," she said.

“Thank you to Jim and his family. I appreciate your efforts to stand with me. As well as to my family, friends, and supporters, thank you for always looking after me. I hope we can all move forward from this issue," she added.

Meanwhile, veteran columnist Lolit Solis apologized to Heaven and to the Pacquiao family for dragging them into the controversy.

"So tanggap ko na mali nga ang mga balita. Good, dahil at least maliwanag na ang lahat. Pati sila mama Jinkee at Jimuel nasali pa sa gulo, kaya nahihiya ako kay Heaven at sa nanay niya na nagsabi na 73 years old na ako bakit pa ako nagbabalita ng ganito. Tama ka Mommy, dapat nga siguro na 'pag may blind item pabayaan ko na,” she said.

"Sa nagawa ko, SORRY, at ewan ko kung bakit malaking issue ang 100K na kung iisipin ay barya lang sa mga involved. So SORRY Heaven, at mommy, sana hindi maging HELL ang buhay ko dahil sa 100K na iyan. Hindi totoo na humiram o binigyan ni Mama Jinkee Pacquiao si Heaven Peralejo, kaya sana maayos na ang lahat."

