From left: Actor Gardo Versoza; broadcast journalist Ces Drilon
ABS-CBN/Released
Internet users nominate 'Haggardo Versoza' as co-host for 'Stress Drilon'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Internet matchmakers have found the perfect co-host to join veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon on the upcoming Monday episode of her "Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon" show.

Veteran actor Gardo Versoza, comically dubbed “Haggardo Versoza,” was tagged as perfect for the role of co-host for “Stress Drilon.”

 

 

The close runner-up is “Haggardina Bonnevie,” referring to actress Dina Bonnevie.

 

 

Nonetheless, the co-host who will join Ces and special guest Maymay Entrata on Monday will not be chosen based on popular sentiment.

“Those who want their live hosting dreams to come true on ‘Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon’...should download the Kumu app then follow @fyechannel. Afterwards, they should go live and collect the customized ‘Stress Drilon’ virtual gifts from their viewers until Saturday (August 8), 11:59 p.m.,” read an official release.

The streamer with the most virtual gifts will be announced as the lucky winner on the Kumu App and Instagram page on Sunday.

ACTRESS DINA BONNEVIE CES DRILON GARDO VERSOZA HAGGARDO VERSOZA
