COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Drilon
ABS-CBN/Released
Ces Drilon looking for co-host for new ABS-CBN online show 'Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon'
(Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon is inviting ‘Kumunetizens’ to be the lucky co-host of her “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon” show at the FYE (For Your Entertainment) Channel on the Kumu app this Monday (August 10) at 9:30 p.m., with special guest Maymay Entrata. 

The virtual program, streamed live on Kumu, features Ces and her hour-and-a-half long engaging conversations with various personalities, with her most recent guest being Manila Mayor Isko “Yorme” Moreno. 

The FYE Channel is the latest offering of ABS-CBN’s subsidiary Creative Programs Inc. as a new means of reinforcing its virtual connection to viewers via online streaming on Kumu. The channel consists of a variety of exclusive programs that tackle diverse topics such as beauty, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and music, among others. 

Those who want their live hosting dreams to come true on “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon” need only to follow a few steps. First, participants should download the Kumu app then follow @fyechannel. Afterwards, they should go live and collect the customized ‘Stress Drilon’ virtual gifts from their viewers until Saturday (August 8), 11:59 p.m. 

The streamer who gathers the most number of ‘Stress Drilon’ virtual gifts will be declared as the co-host who will join Ces with Maymay on the “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon” livestream on Monday (August 10). Watch out for the announcement of the lucky winner on the Kumu app and Instagram page on (Sunday) August 9. 

Other programs to catch on the FYE Channel are “Manhacks” with Jigs Mayuga (6 p.m.) on Mondays; “MYXclusive” with the MYX VJs (11 a.m.) on Tuesdays; “Hanz Swerte, Hanz Saya” (10 a.m.), “Hey Hershey” (6 p.m.), “Single Ladies Night” (7 p.m.), “Mama Ogs, Pak! Humor,” and “Kwentong Macoy” (9:30 p.m.) on Wednesdays. 

By Thursday, "Kumunetizens" can look forward to their favorite RISE artists in “Rise Here, Right Now” (6 p.m.), “Metro Chats” (7 p.m.), “Metro K-Drama Club” (8 p.m.), and “Make Me Over” (9 p.m.). On Friday, DJ Jai Ho dishes on the latest showbiz happenings in “Showbiz Pa More” (9 p.m.). 

CES DRILON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kris Aquino's TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino's new TV show, "Love Life with Kris," has been canceled again, a TV5 insider exclusively...
Entertainment
fbfb
COVID-19 frontliner donor Angel Locsin slams Duterte for threatening health workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that last April, during the onset of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Angel reported...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Pokwang shed tears
By Ricky Lo | 9 days ago
At the Zoom meeting for her and Pauleen Luna-Sotto’s TV5 show, Pokwang told other co-host (Kapamilya) Ria Atayde, ‘Salamat...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano posts own bathtub photo after Jerry Yan's body went viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Taiwanese actor went viral on Twitter on Tuesday after photos of him as part of his new role in the series "Count...
Entertainment
fbfb
Imelda Marcos biopic 'The Kingmaker' now streaming for free
1 day ago
Award-winning documentary "The Kingmaker" now streams for free on the Filipino streaming app iWant. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Richard Gutierrez stays loyal to ABS-CBN amid rumors of stars' TV5 exodus
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez will be staying loyal to ABS-CBN despite the Congress denial of the TV network's franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
David Licauco open to starring in his own BL series
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Kapuso actor David Licauco said that he is game to take on a gay leading role in a boys’ love (BL) series if called...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo on TV commercial ‘new normal’ as ‘Tala’ reaches 150M YouTube views
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
In a virtual conference with the media including Philstar.com, Sarah shared how she shot the commercial during lockdown.
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Will Korina surface on TV5?
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
With the end of the ABS-CBN franchise, it’s but natural for the network talents to, so to speak, look for greener pastures....
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
is MYX Awards’ big winner; Francis M hailed as MYX Magna awardee Kapamilya day
By Kane Errol Choa | 17 hours ago
SB19 emerged victorious in the MYX Awards 2020 after bagging Song of the Year for the boy group’s single Go Up, New...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with