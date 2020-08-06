Ces Drilon looking for co-host for new ABS-CBN online show 'Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Drilon is inviting ‘Kumunetizens’ to be the lucky co-host of her “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon” show at the FYE (For Your Entertainment) Channel on the Kumu app this Monday (August 10) at 9:30 p.m., with special guest Maymay Entrata.

The virtual program, streamed live on Kumu, features Ces and her hour-and-a-half long engaging conversations with various personalities, with her most recent guest being Manila Mayor Isko “Yorme” Moreno.

The FYE Channel is the latest offering of ABS-CBN’s subsidiary Creative Programs Inc. as a new means of reinforcing its virtual connection to viewers via online streaming on Kumu. The channel consists of a variety of exclusive programs that tackle diverse topics such as beauty, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and music, among others.

Those who want their live hosting dreams to come true on “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon” need only to follow a few steps. First, participants should download the Kumu app then follow @fyechannel. Afterwards, they should go live and collect the customized ‘Stress Drilon’ virtual gifts from their viewers until Saturday (August 8), 11:59 p.m.

The streamer who gathers the most number of ‘Stress Drilon’ virtual gifts will be declared as the co-host who will join Ces with Maymay on the “Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon” livestream on Monday (August 10). Watch out for the announcement of the lucky winner on the Kumu app and Instagram page on (Sunday) August 9.

Other programs to catch on the FYE Channel are “Manhacks” with Jigs Mayuga (6 p.m.) on Mondays; “MYXclusive” with the MYX VJs (11 a.m.) on Tuesdays; “Hanz Swerte, Hanz Saya” (10 a.m.), “Hey Hershey” (6 p.m.), “Single Ladies Night” (7 p.m.), “Mama Ogs, Pak! Humor,” and “Kwentong Macoy” (9:30 p.m.) on Wednesdays.

By Thursday, "Kumunetizens" can look forward to their favorite RISE artists in “Rise Here, Right Now” (6 p.m.), “Metro Chats” (7 p.m.), “Metro K-Drama Club” (8 p.m.), and “Make Me Over” (9 p.m.). On Friday, DJ Jai Ho dishes on the latest showbiz happenings in “Showbiz Pa More” (9 p.m.).