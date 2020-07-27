COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Veteran broadcaster Ces Drilon
Ces Drilon, retrenched ABS-CBN workers rally ahead of SONA 2020
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon and other retrenched employees of ABS-CBN on Monday morning joined the "SONAgKAISA" protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus hours before President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Adress.

 

 

Ces led the call for the network’s return after its franchise was denied by Congress earlier this month, a move which led to mass layoffs among ABS-CBN's thousands of workers.

Apart from the ABS-CBN employees, the protest was comprised of multi-sectoral groups and individuals numbering in the hundreds, with the rally turnout expected to be the largest in the country under quarantine so far.

2020 SONA ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN SHUTDOWN CES DRILON
