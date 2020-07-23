Luis Manzano shown organizing job fair for retrenched ABS-CBN staff after ex Angel Locsin asked stars to speak up

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola revealed that her boyfriend Luis Manzano is organizing a job fair for retrenched ABS-CBN employees.

In her Instagram story last Tuesday, she posted a photo of Luis talking with his friends on the phone for the job fair.

"This man has been working the phone for the past three days. Meron siyang ginawang job fair group kasama ang iba niyang mga kaibigan para mailipat at makatulong sa ibang kapamilya employees na nawalan ng trabaho,” Jessy wrote in the caption.

“Alam ko na hindi ko na dapat ito i-post. Pero sobrang proud ako sa’yo, love. You’ve been putting others first before yourself,” she added.

Jessy said Luis is monitoring what's happening with the network and his reaction when he first learned that the network will shutdown was to think of his staff.

“Ang pinakaunang reaksyon mo nung nahatulan ng denial ang franchise renewal ‘paano yung staff ko?’ (meaning paano daw yung staff niya sa mga shows niya)” Jessy said.

According to Jessy, although her boyfriend was silent about the issue, he is working for the employees' benefit.

“Sinasabi ng iba tahimik ka lang daw sa kasagsagan ng nangyayari. Ang hindi nila alam… gumagalaw ka na pala para sa mga nawalan ng trabaho," she said.

“Hindi man lahat matutulungan mo, ang importante ginagawa mo lahat abot sa makakaya mo. Sobrang buti ng puso mo. Sobrang thankful namin sayo. Maraming salamat @luckymanzano. Mahal na mahal ka namin,” she added.

Jessy's statement came after Luis' former girlfriend Angel Locsin urged her co-celebrities to speak out for the network during a rally last Saturday.

