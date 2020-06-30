COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
TV host Luis Manzano
ABS-CBN/Released
'Congratulations!': Luis Manzano reacts to Harry Roque's statement on winning over UP prediction
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano sarcastically congratulated the Philippine government for its fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

In his Twitter account, Luis shared a quote from Malacañang Spokesman Harry Roque saying that the government won against University of the Philippines' (UP) prediction that the country's COVID-19 cases will rise to 40,000 by the end of June.  

 

 

 

"Akala ko the whole time COVID ang kalaban, UP pala! Congratulations!!" Luis wrote. 

In a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Roque said that the government won over the UP prediction.

"We beat the UP prediction po. Panalo na tayo. We beat the UP prediction. Let's do it again in July. So we are winning," Roque said.

Roque said that the Philippines, which has confirmed 36,438 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, is not expected to reach the predicted 40,000 cases by Tuesday since it only has 1,000 in backlog. 

A research group from UP earlier said that COVID-19 cases in the country may potentially reach 40,000 by the end of June.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases in Philippines projected to hit 60,000 by end-July

